Pope warns of danger of 'democratic skepticism' and 'populist fascination'

he dad Francisco He warned of “serious diseases” that threaten democracysuch as skepticism or “populism fascination,” in a text Posted before travelling to Italy tomorrow Trieste (Northeast).

“We know very well that ‘democracy’ is a term born in ancient times. Greece To denote the power exercised by the people through their representatives. This form of government, which has spread globally in recent decades, also seems to suffer from the consequences of a serious disease, namely democratic skepticism.

His unpublished meditations are an introduction to Excerpts About his letters entitled “To the Heart of Democracy” published by the newspaper “Il Piccolo” about the visit that the Pope will make tomorrow to Trieste to participate in the closing of the fiftieth Social Week of Catholics in Italy.

In the document, Francisco It highlights the problems facing democratic systems, such as inequality in their societies or what he usually calls the “technocratic model,” i.e. the imposition of new technologies on human life.

“The difficulty of democracies in taking responsibility for the complexity of the system time “The present—we think about the problems associated with the lack of work or the power of the technocratic model—often seems to give way to the fascination of populism.”

On the other hand, Francisco defended the ability to be “an undoubted great value.”togetherHe pointed out that “the exercise of government takes place within the framework of a society that debates, freely and secularly, for the common good, which is another way of calling politics.”

“I would like, thinking about today, to say what is a 'heart' democracyTogether is better than alone, which is bad. Together is beautiful because alone is sad. He added: “Together means that one plus one is not two, but three, because sharing and cooperation create what economists call associated value.”

The Pope also showed the other side of the medal: the regulations.StatisticiansOr “direction” in which “no one participates, everyone attends, is negative.”

“Democracy is about participation, it asks us to put ourselves in the shoes of others, Take the risk To the discussion, to put to the question his own ideals, and his own reasons. riskHe said: “Risk is fertile ground for freedom.”

“On the contrary,” he concluded.Balcony(In Spanish) Looking out the window at everything that happens around us is not only morally unacceptable, but it is selfish, not wise or prudent. comfortable“

