His big work with the gas station and memories of his brother’s kidnapping

1 day ago Mia Thompson

curiosity

Canelo Alvarez is working hard: he has announced a new gas station project. On the other hand, he referred to the kidnapping of his brother by organized crime gangs.

by Alejo Ewan

Canelo Álvarez makes the most of the resources he generates through boxing. (Image: Getty)

boxing

Canelo Álvarez makes the most of the resources he generates through boxing. (Image: Getty)

Saul Alvarez He perfectly achieves two aspects that, although they seem separate, are related: he is not only one of the best boxers in the history of Mexico, but also a great businessman.

Along these lines, the Jalisco-born revealed part of his fortune and new business in an interview: “Every three months I have between four and five million dollars. I have to retire now and I have no problem. Right now I’m about to open between 90 and 100 gas stations here in Mexico. They will be called Canelo Enri.”

And about the way he invests, he pointed out “I don’t like to risk all the money, you have to be smart. When you risk something, or do it to win, but I’m not stupid either. You can have a lot of money quickly or you can get nothing quickly.”

About the kidnapping of his brother

One of Canelo’s brothers was a victim of organized crime: in 2018 he was kidnapped and the boxer himself was forced to negotiate with criminals to get him back. during the program In Depth with Graham Bensinger, He remembered those moments.

“Over the phone, I negotiated everything for his release. For three days I negotiated with these bastards to let him go. Three days!” He commented on the event that took place days before his fight with Rocky Fielding.

More Stories

The shadow of variable delta extends over the US economy

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Environmentally harmful work

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Julius, the Ugandan athlete who escaped in Tokyo 2020 in search of a better life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The disappearance of a Ugandan athlete who was to participate in Tokyo 2021

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The Taliban enters Kabul and the West begins the evacuation | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

good and bad

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

epic | Ugandan Olympic athlete flees, does not want to return to his country

1 min ago Cynthia Porter

IPC will provide free coverage of the Paralympic Games for 49 African countries – Polideportivo

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Human remains found in the landing gear of a plane that took off from Kabul

4 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Conference – Human Nutrition Sciences at UNAM begins with virtual lessons

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

YouTube: Learn about the new feature that allows you to translate comments | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

4 hours ago Leo Adkins