I’m hot! How often can I shower according to science? | Health | magazine

Showering daily is normal for most peoplealthough additional showers may be necessary, depending on some factors.

You might think that showering several times a day on a regular basis would be a good option for maintaining hygiene, but this is not necessarily the case. You should shower long enough to keep it clean and odor-freeHowever, overdoing it can dry out your skin and strip it of its natural protective layer.

Normal skin has a protective layer of oil and a balance of “good” bacteria that help protect the skin from dryness and germs. If you clean it often – especially with strong soaps and a lot of scrubbing – you can remove this layerThis leads to dryness, irritation and itching of the skin. This can cause cracks in the skin that allow germs and allergens to pass through, leading to skin infections or allergic reactions. WebMD.

He explains that there is no consensus among experts on how many showers a person should take per week. In any case, many doctors are of the opinion that daily showering is fine for most people. For some people, two or three times a week is enough. It may be better to maintain good health. This will partly depend on lifestyle.

The need to shower or bathe after a certain period of time It’s mostly a matter of personal preferencepointing to the gate Today Angela Lamb, director of the Westside Mount Sinai School of Dermatology in New York, USA.

Along the same lines, Mary Stephenson, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, notes that how often you should shower depends on a number of factors, including your skin, age, and activity level. “You should shower, bathe, or cleanse yourself every two to three daysHe points to the expert.

someone who spends hours in the hot sun working in the garden, Running or cyclingAnd You may need to shower more often From an amazing person and from the inside.

Also, if you have particular sensitivities or particularly oily skin, it may be a good idea to shower more frequently. On the other hand, it might be better for People with certain skin conditions, eg psoriasisfor example_, keep showering to a minimumwhich also depends on the amount of time you spend in the shower.

On the contrary, if you do not take a shower regularly, in addition to the bad smell, some health and skin problems may also appear. For example, Excess oils can cause a buildup of bacteria that cause acne and dandruff, among other things. Likewise, dirt and dead skin can exacerbate the problem by blocking the pores. (YO)