IMSS is working on two pilot projects to improve care in family medicine consultation

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) is working on two pilot projects: “Look Into My Eyes” and “Digital Consultation”, with the aim of accelerating and improving the quality of the consultation between the family doctor and the beneficiary, through the use of ICTs.

Dr. Celida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits, noted the importance of owning technology to deliver better health services (Image: Exclusive).

IMSS authorities headed by Dr. Celida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits; teacher Claudia Laura Vazquez Espinosa, Director of Innovation and Technology Development; The Secretary General of the National Federation of Social Security Workers (SNTSS), Dr. Arturo Olivares Cerda, attended a presentation of the operation of the projects, at the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 1, representing IMSS in Mexico City South.

Look Me In The Eyes program seeks to reduce the time the clinician spends typing the note during the consultation, with voice recognition software that translates speech into text and writes it directly into the electronic file, allowing more interaction and closeness with the patient.

The ‘Digital Consultation’ project is an IMSS strategy designed to bring health services closer to beneficiaries and provide them with medical advice by video call when they have certain restrictions that prevent them from attending the UMF in person.

Dr. Celida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits, emphasized that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, both IMSS and SNTSS have been at the forefront of technology to deliver better care to beneficiaries; He added that the use of technological tools is key as a form of interaction in all aspects of life.

On his part, Dr. Manuel Cervantes-Ocampo, Coordinator of Level I Units, noted that both projects are being consolidated thanks to the bilateral commitment between the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the National Confederation of Social Security Workers.

Federico Hector Marín Martinez, Head of CDMX Sur’s Decentralized Administrative Operations Authority (OOAD), emphasized that these programs can transform the quality and treatment of beneficiaries with a preventive approach.

