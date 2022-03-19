Best medical schools in latin america

In the health field, training is not only necessary but mandatory. It takes years of study to be able to acquire the minimal knowledge that will allow you to take care of patients. It is not an easy thing as it requires a lot of effort and dedication. Theory is essential but must also be supplemented with practice during training and social work. Likewise, there are also some external factors to consider because some of them Medical schools are among the best in Latin America, Do you know which one they are?

In this sense, the decision to want to devote yourself to this job for the rest of your life is a transcendental one. Although once it becomes clear, the next aspect follows, which consists of Choose an appropriate school. For the same reason, knowing which people have the most prestige can help you make the final decision.

Everything that affects the choice of university

Currently there are many universities that offer this degree. Although you might think they are all the same, in reality they are not. The Medical Curriculum Tends to change between both of them. In addition, there are also other differences to consider.

Among all the options available, you should choose the most suitable for you. There are several parameters you can take into consideration to decide on one. In the first place it can be a public or private school and it all depends on your economic possibilities.

Likewise, another very important aspect is the location. Some young people tend to choose universities from the same entity or country. While others have no problem moving as long as they are close to the campus of their choice.

Top level schools that set an international example

While another parameter that influences the final decision is the prestige of each institution. Some of them are well seen nationally and even in other latitudes. The clearest example QS World University Rankings. It is a work in which more than a thousand schools of higher education around the world are analyzed.

This work provides a broad overview of the various study options. It also allows filters to get results not only from a country but from an entire region. This way, to get Best medical schools in latin america Standards such as student satisfaction, level and preparation of teachers and facilities of each school were considered.

The latest version made a list of the 10 best alternatives in Latin America as follows.

1. Pontifical Catholic University (Chile).

2. University of Sao Paulo (Brazil).

3. University of Chile (Chile).

4 – Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico).

5. University of the Andes (Colombia).

6. National Autonomous University of Mexico (Mexico).

7. Campinas State University (Brazil).

8. University of Buenos Aires (Argentina).

9. Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

10. National University of Columbia (Colombia).

Remarkable in the ranking is the appearance of two universities from our country. In a better position is the Tecnológico de Monterrey, which has also emerged in recent years in National examination for applicants to medical residency (ENARM). Its graduates usually appear within the highest score as a synonym for their level.

The other Mexican option that appears is UNAM. It is one of the public schools with the longest tradition in medicine. In addition, it usually conducts research frequently and is therefore well known in most parts of the world. Likewise, some of the country’s most prominent doctors have graduated from their classes.

Right now, what do you think of the best medical schools in Latin America?