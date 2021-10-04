In Uganda, more than 800 people have been injected with water instead of vaccines

at least 800 people in Uganda received fake coronavirus vaccines in June from “unscrupulous people” When employers vaccinated their workers amid a spike in infections.

Some companies have paid to vaccinate their employees at their work facilities, but medical officials have turned out to be fraudsters who are essentially managing the water, according to Warren Namara, director of the House of Representatives’ Health Surveillance Unit. Two people were arrested for fraud.

East African country is Fight the second wave exacerbated by the delta variable. The cases rose to 91,162 accumulated cases, compared to 47,147 at the end of May, according to the Ministry of Health.

The nation of about 42.7 million people received just 1.14 million doses of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine through the Global Covax Mechanism and a donation from the Indian government, and provided just over 1.1 million doses. Uganda is scheduled to receive 285,600 doses under Kovacs this month and 687,800 doses in August, in addition to a donation of 300,000 doses from Sinovac in July.