It’s the science of biotechnology for the environment

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Carla Padilla / El Vega
[email protected] | Ensenada, British Columbia

Faced with the challenge of meeting the multiple demands of humanity, nearly seven thousand and 900 million individuals, to whom various climate change problems have been added to their growth, biotechnology is being positioned as a viable option to meet and gradually overcome them, giving way to the bioeconomy..

This was announced by Sal Fryer Velzquez, President of the National Network of Academia Biotechnology Tools for Sustainable Agriculture, during the opening of the 6th National Symposium on Biotechnology Tools for Sustainable Agriculture.

This event took place approximately from October 13 to 15, coordinated by the Department of Microbiology of Cicese, where he noted that despite the epidemic, food production and the general well-being of humanity does not stop.

The above is despite biotechnology and a backlog of tools that researchers use daily in the lab to seek improvements and impact in areas as diverse as biodiversity and environmental conservation.

In its current definition, stated, biotechnology is understood as the application of science and technology to biological systems and organisms, as well as to their parts, products, and models, in order to modify living or inert materials, including processes, to provide knowledge, goods and services.

He noted that biotechnology began with the domestication of animal and plant species nearly 10,000 years ago. Cheese and yoghurt were probably the first products made with a touch of biotechnology.

Basic and applied sciences
The opening of this symposium, which was joined by more than 130 participants, was presided over by Rosa Moreau Breeze, Director of the Department of Experimental and Applied Biology at Cicese.

The program is centered on six keynote lectures, five talks with an applied focus on problems identified by national producers, 22 oral presentations, as well as 43 sharks in agricultural technology, agroecology, agrochemicals, biotic and abiotic stress, and biological control.

More Stories

Why is it important to eat carbohydrates? Here we explain it to you

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Conclusions of the Fourth Meeting of Ancestral Medicine of Abia Yala

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Environmental education and citizen science against garbage

1 day ago Mia Thompson

error page

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Live: The second INECO International Symposium has begun, focusing on the contribution of neuroscience to individual and social well-being

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Up to 33% of internal medicine hospitals are discharged from patients with decompensated heart failure

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

It’s the science of biotechnology for the environment

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cody Bellinger brings life to the Dodgers

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Where to download stickers for Halloween | app | Smartphone | stickers | October 31 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Vikings crossed the Atlantic a thousand years before Columbus

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States, France, Ireland, Estonia and the United Kingdom condemned the “provocation” of North Korea by launching the submarine missile.

2 hours ago Leland Griffith