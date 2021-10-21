It’s the science of biotechnology for the environment

Carla Padilla / El Vega

[email protected] | Ensenada, British Columbia

Faced with the challenge of meeting the multiple demands of humanity, nearly seven thousand and 900 million individuals, to whom various climate change problems have been added to their growth, biotechnology is being positioned as a viable option to meet and gradually overcome them, giving way to the bioeconomy..

This was announced by Sal Fryer Velzquez, President of the National Network of Academia Biotechnology Tools for Sustainable Agriculture, during the opening of the 6th National Symposium on Biotechnology Tools for Sustainable Agriculture.

This event took place approximately from October 13 to 15, coordinated by the Department of Microbiology of Cicese, where he noted that despite the epidemic, food production and the general well-being of humanity does not stop.

The above is despite biotechnology and a backlog of tools that researchers use daily in the lab to seek improvements and impact in areas as diverse as biodiversity and environmental conservation.

In its current definition, stated, biotechnology is understood as the application of science and technology to biological systems and organisms, as well as to their parts, products, and models, in order to modify living or inert materials, including processes, to provide knowledge, goods and services.

He noted that biotechnology began with the domestication of animal and plant species nearly 10,000 years ago. Cheese and yoghurt were probably the first products made with a touch of biotechnology.

Basic and applied sciences

The opening of this symposium, which was joined by more than 130 participants, was presided over by Rosa Moreau Breeze, Director of the Department of Experimental and Applied Biology at Cicese.

The program is centered on six keynote lectures, five talks with an applied focus on problems identified by national producers, 22 oral presentations, as well as 43 sharks in agricultural technology, agroecology, agrochemicals, biotic and abiotic stress, and biological control.