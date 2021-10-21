Why is it important to eat carbohydrates? Here we explain it to you

keep your balanced diet It requires the consumption of everything food groups In the scale just to be able to get all Nutrients Essential for day after day, if I take care of you feed And with your health, you know the importance of getting it vitamins And metal, but what about carbohydrates? That group of nutrients that often suffer from the stigma of being unhealthy; Well, here we will explain why Importance Consume it and what is yours Job inside the body.

What are carbohydrates?

The carbohydrates son biomolecules which consists of elements such as carbon, The hydrogen and the OxygenThese are the ingredients that we can find most often Nutrients, however it can also contain other elements such as nitrogen, The matches or the match; Also known as carbohydratesAnd carbohydrates And sugars.

The carbohydrates can differentiate between the two lessons Different compound and the basic, being simple carbohydrates Those who are decomposing Faster with our body. The complex carbohydrates It is also converted to glucose, but it is made up of molecules Sugar In long and complex chains, making us body Processed differently from simple carbohydrates.

What function do they perform in the body?

The carbohydrates They are responsible for the supply energy to our body, because it is responsible for converting it into glucose, which is used in cells body and the brain, the surplus is stored in liver and in muscles of the body like glycogen Allow it to be used later. according to Who is the These nutrients should make up about 60% of feed Always give priority to consumption complex carbohydrates.

Legumes are a good source of complex carbohydrates. Photo: Pixabay

Where do we get carbohydrates?

Ago simple carbohydrates They are absorbed faster and can cause a excess from glucose In our bodies, these are the ones that should be consumed less and you can get them through milkAnd the fruit And vegetables, although it is also found in abundance in Ultra-processed products And refined flour. The complex carbohydrates It must be our greatest resource Nutritious It is obtained through vegetablesAnd cerealAnd vegetables And all grains.