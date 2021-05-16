John Kerry praises the Pope in his fight against climate change | The world | DW

US Special Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry told Vatican News on Saturday (15/05/2021) after a meeting with the Pope that Pope Francis is a “binding moral authority” in the fight against climate change.

“The Holy Father is one of the strongest voices on the planet, if not the strongest,” Kerry told the Vatican Information Portal in an interview.

“By being above politics and out of national struggles, I think you can shake people up and bring them to the table with a better sense of our common duty,” said Kerry, who is on a European tour that will take you to Britain. And Germany after Rome.

The US envoy met the Argentine Pope in the Vatican one day after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The Pope rebukes the industrialized countries

“The Pope is one of the greatest voices of reason and binding moral authority on the issue of the climate crisis,” Kerry said, adding that he believed the Pope would attend the UN Climate Change Conference in November in Glasgow.

“We need everyone in this battle. All world leaders should come together and every country should play their part,” he added.

The Pope described climate change as “one of the main challenges facing humanity today.”

He rebuked the industrialized nations most responsible for the crisis, and defended the poor in developing countries who would suffer its worst effects.

Last month, US President Joe Biden announced that the world’s largest economy would cut emissions that cause climate change by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, doubling the country’s past commitments.

Mg (afp, AP)