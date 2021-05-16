John Kerry praises the Pope in his fight against climate change | The world | DW

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

US Special Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry told Vatican News on Saturday (15/05/2021) after a meeting with the Pope that Pope Francis is a “binding moral authority” in the fight against climate change.

“The Holy Father is one of the strongest voices on the planet, if not the strongest,” Kerry told the Vatican Information Portal in an interview.

“By being above politics and out of national struggles, I think you can shake people up and bring them to the table with a better sense of our common duty,” said Kerry, who is on a European tour that will take you to Britain. And Germany after Rome.

The US envoy met the Argentine Pope in the Vatican one day after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The Pope rebukes the industrialized countries

“The Pope is one of the greatest voices of reason and binding moral authority on the issue of the climate crisis,” Kerry said, adding that he believed the Pope would attend the UN Climate Change Conference in November in Glasgow.

“We need everyone in this battle. All world leaders should come together and every country should play their part,” he added.

The Pope described climate change as “one of the main challenges facing humanity today.”

He rebuked the industrialized nations most responsible for the crisis, and defended the poor in developing countries who would suffer its worst effects.

Last month, US President Joe Biden announced that the world’s largest economy would cut emissions that cause climate change by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, doubling the country’s past commitments.

Mg (afp, AP)

More Stories

The US Visa 2021 How to Benefit from the Employment “Boom” in the United States? | Economie

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – American companies seek arbitration against Mexico to change the hydrocarbon law

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Brazil reaffirms its interest in concluding a free trade agreement with the United States.

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Weight closes with a slight weekly progression; The dollar is down to 19.85 units

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Finance and Economics trust T-MEC and SMEs to revitalize the economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Register mobile phone. Coparmex asks not to fall into tyranny

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

John Kerry praises the Pope in his fight against climate change | The world | DW

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

A teacher who uses films to teach history wins a Global Teacher Prize

23 mins ago Cynthia Porter

MLS: Chicharito Hernandez scores again in Los Angeles Galaxy win over Austin

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

European Union. DarkSide hackers have been mounting pressure over a pipeline cyber attack

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Optimize your Xiaomi device’s WiFi with these MIUI tricks

4 hours ago Leo Adkins