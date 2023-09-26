Judge holds Trump and his eldest children liable in fraud lawsuit in New York

(CNN) — A New York judge has found Donald Trump and his older children liable for fraud in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James just days before the case goes to trial.

Judge Arthur Engoron also imposed sanctions on Trump’s lawyers for repeating legal arguments they had made earlier.

The judge granted Attorney General James’ request for summary judgment declaring Trump, his children and others “legally liable for continued violations” of New York law. He also stated that the financial statements Trump provided to lenders and insurance companies for nearly a decade were false and that they repeatedly committed fraud.

The judge said the issues remaining for trial are determining liability for other claims in the lawsuit, as well as how much Trump and the other defendants must pay in damages.

The judge also “cancelled” the defendants’ business certificates and ordered them to recommend potential independent figures to “manage the dissolution process” of the terminated companies. It is unclear whether this means the judge ended the Trump Organization’s ability to do business in New York state.