Starting a business is not easy, you give up and express it on the networks

The ten leading countries in entrepreneurship are: the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Taiwan, and Singapore, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Index.

Small and medium-sized enterprises provide 72% of jobs in Mexico, according to information from Tindanub.

Mexicans are betting on entrepreneurship in commercial sectors such as food and personal care.

Starting a business is not easy but that does not mean that it is impossible. More and more people are looking to implement new projects, despite the fact that 1 in 3 people who want to start a business end up not doing so due to fear..

in mexico, The majority of entrepreneurs are between 26 and 35 years old.According to the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM), although 47% of them start out of necessity, while in other countries like the United States and Canada they start by following their passion.

Sometimes, combining passion and entrepreneurship can be complicated, which is why venturing into more affordable markets has become an ideal among Mexicans. In fact, INEGI points to the food, technology and beauty sectors as the preferred sectors when starting a business, being the main one Younger generations are the ones betting more on business. Even 90% of companies have a digital presence, while 54% of them have digital sales.

In Mexico, 24% of entrepreneurs started their businesses because they needed to increase their income, while 22% sought more flexibility in their working hours. MSMEs represent 90% of organizations globally, and that means 50% of the world’s GDP belongs to them. According to the Mexico Entrepreneurship X-ray 2021, only 37 percent of startups in Mexico are founded by a woman.

This is how an entrepreneur is I decided to give upAfter ensuring that no soul visits her in her business, after betting on selling pies to her shelter dedicated to rescuing and adopting animals in cases of abuse and abandonment.

Not a single soul visited us 🥺

The last few events have not gone well, I think we will stop organizing them, they require a lot of work, a lot of effort and a lot of investment and we have returned with most of the things we brought home.

Thanks in advance everyone 🩵 pic.twitter.com/WMQ6dD9cs8 – Toby Foundation (@FundacionToby) September 24, 2023

Finally, for our country, MSMEs are an essential component of the country’s economy; According to Enigi, there are such projects 4 million small and medium enterprises It is responsible for generating 72 percent of employment opportunities, as well as contributing 52 percent to the national GDP. While technology has an impact on accelerating the digitization of micro, small and medium enterprises. What does this mean? Which More than 28% of Mexican companies have significantly increased the use of AI To automate processes, giving them the opportunity to be more competitive. There is no doubt that digitalization has become an essential focus for the survival of Mexican SMEs, especially if we take into account that 6 out of 10 sell their products online, according to a study conducted by AMVO (Mexican Association of Online Sales). Additionally during 2022 The value of e-commerce in the country reached 538 billion pesos.

Read now

Future technology of Asian Games in China

Mark Zuckerberg and his three tips in life

Chaos with the app that strips people naked using artificial intelligence