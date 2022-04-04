Kioo Medical & Beauty Center offers you aesthetic medicine treatments

Medicine today has made scientific progress by leaps and bounds in all its branches, and one of them was Innovations in aesthetic treatmentsThat although many myths and taboos have been heard about this topic, it is time to inform and talk about all its benefits.

“Your body is your temple” is his motto. Kioo Center is a concept that contains the latest aesthetic medicine treatments worldwide.

“It has comfortable and pleasant spaces with the latest technology and a great team of specialists who accompany the patient at all times, making your visit a unique experience” – Yolnicte Bassave CEO of Kioo . Center

This center offers multiple treatments for the body and faceCelebrities like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Salma Hayek and more have embraced them in their lifestyle not only to look good, but also to feel good.

Qiu Medical & Aesthetic Center It is a world class beauty center. (dream time)

Distinctive facial procedures include: Botox, Filler, Hypero, Hollywood Peel Max, FH Cellsamong other things.

As for body treatments, you will find: buttock definition, anti-cellulite, permanent laser hair removal, body transformationtattoo removal, armpit whitening, to name a few.

As for the medical protocol implemented in this center, all treatments are personalized, pre-diagnosed, and constantly monitored.

The center has A wonderful specialty that is reflected in all his operations at the medical levelPersonalized treatment features, state-of-the-art equipment, and risk reduction in the application of various techniques.

Currently, they have two distinct branches in Mexico City is located in Condesa and Bosques de las Lomasin addition to a branch in Cancun.

