The values ​​of tlaxcalan in sports science – El Sol de Tlaxcala

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

Only Miguel Ecatel Morales Vázquez from the community of Tizatlan, Tlaxcala, was the only one to qualify for the final stage of the Connadi National Games At the end of the regional tournament chess In the Joaquín Cisneros room at the Adolfo López Mateos Exhibitor Center.

Score over seven matches This was not what was expected for the local delegation of 12 convoys in the 12th, 14th and 16th subcategories.

Read also: ➡️ Without a World Cup ticket, Mexican fans will not be able to enter Qatar

Juan Antonio Taylor Vazquez, the national team delegate, indicated that the tournament was an experiment for a new group of players, who took over Result and set to work to improve results next year.

Most of them were not accustomed to long and exhausting tournaments, in the middle of the tournament everyone had a good chance to qualify, but in the second half they began to decline, the performance did not allow them to enter the rating, He confirmed.

do not miss: ➡️ Bundesliga controversy: Bayern Munich lined up 12 players ➡

added that andThis event is an experience that leaves learning Two years after the pandemic.

chess player TlaxcalanAnd the Miguel Ecatel Morales Vazquez came third in the men’s under-16 class.

Taylor Vasquez commented that Rosa Patricia Sanchez Leon and Joanna Sanchez Flores About to qualify.

Never stop reading: ➡️ In the US they drive more robotic cars than manuals, why?

Mexico City dominated the tournament

The Mexico City was the delegation that achieved the best results, So it remains as a young force in sports science.

more information: ➡️ Apizaquense rebrands and adds 300 marathons to his life

On This region won two places in the women’s sub-12 division, and twice in the men’s sub-12 division, One for girls under 14, one for boys under 14, two for girls under 16, and one for boys under 16.

  • The tournament gave passage to the final stage for the top three places in each category and subcategory.

It may interest you: ➡️ Elisa Hernandez was 12th in the Pan American Cross Country Championships

Don’t stop reading ⬇️

More Stories

Kioo Medical & Beauty Center offers you aesthetic medicine treatments

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Brain structure grows excessively in children with autism – teach me about science

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

The city council is organizing a “Street Mathematics” day to spread this flag on April 24th in the Alameda de Hercules

1 day ago Mia Thompson

According to science, this is the most boring person in the world

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Cuba restores its coral reefs “by hand” › Science › Granma

2 days ago Mia Thompson

UAEMéx will collaborate in the care of the world’s rarest diseases – Onomasuno

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Netflix or Prime Video? Experts.com

13 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The values ​​of tlaxcalan in sports science – El Sol de Tlaxcala

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

Pyrenees 2030, a springboard to strengthen the base of snow sports?

15 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | It will stop working on April 30 | Android | Mobile phones | Smartphones | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

16 mins ago Leo Adkins

Viktor Orban declares victory in the election

20 mins ago Cedric Manwaring