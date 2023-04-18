Konkem claims to apply resources in science and innovation

14 hours ago Mia Thompson

The business sector of the State of Mexico has requested the application of at least 3 thousand 500 million pesos in science and innovation, which is at least 1% of the state budget annually.

Gilberto Sousa Martinez, President of the Council of Chambers and Business Associations of the State of Mexico (Photo: Rebecca Morales).

As part of the analysis of proposals and campaign platforms carried out by the Council of Chambers and Business Associations of the State of Mexico, the need for the State of Mexico to be a node of innovation and development for the entire country through data management and an effective link between the productive sector and the academy was raised.

In a press conference, Souza Martínez explained that the way to improve the training, income and well-being of the population is to improve access to education and technology that is currently available.

He said that it is proposed to apply the resource in two main courses of action: the establishment of a privately funded academic figure called innovation generation agents, which would allow linking academics and researchers with the productive sector to solve social problems and secondly, the creation of a strategic program and the creation of an information technology node for data management and analysis.

It was pointed out that the aim is for these proposals to be adopted by the candidates and integrated as axes for improving the level of skills and capabilities of the population.

As data, he said, a person with just one year of education can increase their income level by up to 10 percent, and improve their levels of competence and development within their community.

