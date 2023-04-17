This is what you should know about the April 19th workout at CDMX – El Financiero

The Mexico City government announced the procedures for the first national simulation for 2023 the next day Wednesday 19th April.

In CDMX, a drilling scenario It will be an earthquake of great strength, explained Miriam Urzua Venegas, Minister of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.

Macro dig in CDMX

he holes Earthquake Miriam Urzua explained that the hypothesis would be an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in Puebla – Veracruz, 30 kilometers southwest of Tierra Blanca and 300 kilometers from Mexico City.

The event will take place at 11:00 am, with a very strongly conceived earthquake premise in the nation’s capital.

This will be the work plan for the 2023 exercise

11:00 seismic alert is activated and drilling begins

11:00 Activation of internal civil protection protocols

11:01 The action protocol for the seismic emergency plan is activated by detonating SMS messages

11:01 Initial damage assessment begins with a flyover of the Condors and C5 cameras

11:10 Mobilization of emergency committee members in the crisis room](C5)

11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Hierarchical structure report via SMS and WhatsApp groups

11:30 The emergency committee is installed at C5

From 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. View reports

12:30 p.m. Simulation ends and press conference begins

The CDMX government is asking families who participate in this National Earthquake Training to develop an action plan in the event of an earthquake.

Additionally, the authority reminded families to include their pets in their plans even during workouts.

How to report a non-functioning seismic alarm speaker?

The seismic alert will sound at more than 13,000 CDMX points, in 27,796 loudspeakers, said Juan Manuel García, general coordinator of the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen (C5) Center.

If one of the seismic alert loudspeakers is not working, citizens are requested to report it.

If a loudspeaker in your area is not making sound or the sound quality is poor, people can send their report to 911 or Locatel *0311.