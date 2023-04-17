This is what you should know about the April 19th workout at CDMX – El Financiero

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Mexico City government announced the procedures for the first national simulation for 2023 the next day Wednesday 19th April.

In CDMX, a drilling scenario It will be an earthquake of great strength, explained Miriam Urzua Venegas, Minister of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.

Macro dig in CDMX

he holes Earthquake Miriam Urzua explained that the hypothesis would be an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in Puebla – Veracruz, 30 kilometers southwest of Tierra Blanca and 300 kilometers from Mexico City.

The event will take place at 11:00 am, with a very strongly conceived earthquake premise in the nation’s capital.

This will be the work plan for the 2023 exercise

  • 11:00 seismic alert is activated and drilling begins
  • 11:00 Activation of internal civil protection protocols
  • 11:01 The action protocol for the seismic emergency plan is activated by detonating SMS messages
  • 11:01 Initial damage assessment begins with a flyover of the Condors and C5 cameras
  • 11:10 Mobilization of emergency committee members in the crisis room](C5)
  • 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Hierarchical structure report via SMS and WhatsApp groups
  • 11:30 The emergency committee is installed at C5
  • From 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. View reports
  • 12:30 p.m. Simulation ends and press conference begins

The CDMX government is asking families who participate in this National Earthquake Training to develop an action plan in the event of an earthquake.

Additionally, the authority reminded families to include their pets in their plans even during workouts.

How to report a non-functioning seismic alarm speaker?

The seismic alert will sound at more than 13,000 CDMX points, in 27,796 loudspeakers, said Juan Manuel García, general coordinator of the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen (C5) Center.

If one of the seismic alert loudspeakers is not working, citizens are requested to report it.

If a loudspeaker in your area is not making sound or the sound quality is poor, people can send their report to 911 or Locatel *0311.

More Stories

Science. – First self-portrait of the JUICE spacecraft with Earth in the background – Publimetro México

14 hours ago Mia Thompson

Two draft opinions of the Committee on Education, Culture, Science and Technology were approved

22 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ten lessons learned after the intervention of three Spanish SMEs to promote employment welfare

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Why is it good for health -NIUS

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Chiapas News

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science reveals how much protein you should eat each day

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How to make cheese sticks in an air fryer quickly, easily and healthier

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Ethiopian runners at the Boston Marathon, USA

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

This is the giant crack that divides Africa into two parts

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Love Is Blind 4 Live reunion: What were the problems with the special and what did Netflix do? Reality | uses

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

This is what you should know about the April 19th workout at CDMX – El Financiero

6 hours ago Mia Thompson