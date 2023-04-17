Science. – First self-portrait of the JUICE spacecraft with Earth in the background – Publimetro México

Madrid, 17 (Europe Press)

The mission was launched aboard an Ariane 5 aircraft from the European Spaceport in Kourou on April 14 at 14:14 CEST and images were taken in the hours that followed.

JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) has two surveillance cameras located in the “body” of the spacecraft to record the various displays. Images provide screenshots of 1024 x 1024 pixels. Images are lightly processed with initial color adjustment, ESA reports.

A science camera will be used to take high-resolution images of Jupiter and its icy moons once they reach the Jovian system in 2031.

JUICE 1’s observation camera (JMC1) is located at the front of the spacecraft and looks diagonally upwards in a field of view that sees part of one of the solar arrays and will eventually see deployed antennas.

The JUICE Monitoring Camera 2 (JMC2) is located atop the spacecraft and is positioned to monitor the multistage deployment of the 16-meter radar for Icy Moon Exploration (RIME) mission. RIME is an ice-penetrating radar that will be used to remotely probe the subsurface structure of Jupiter’s large moons.

RIME is currently in the saved configuration; It will be developed in stages in the coming days. Pictures will be taken to capture the full show.

Surveillance cameras will also be active during various mission operations, including gravity-assisted flybys of the Moon, Earth and Venus during the journey to Jupiter.