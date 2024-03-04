La Jornada – US Vice President calls for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza

Selma. US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and put strong pressure on Israel to increase the flow of aid to alleviate what she described as “inhumane” conditions and a “humanitarian catastrophe” among the Palestinian people.

Harris's statements were among the sharpest statements yet made by a senior US government official calling on Israel to ease the situation in Gaza.

Speaking at an event in Selma, Alabama, marking the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when state forces beat peaceful demonstrators, the vice president urged Hamas to accept a hostage-release agreement that would lead to a six-week ceasefire. It will allow more aid to flow.

“People in Gaza are starving,” Harris said. “The conditions are inhumane and our shared humanity compels us to act.” “The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. There are no excuses.”

Israel boycotted Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday after Hamas rejected its request to provide a full list of names of hostages still alive, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Harris said: “Hamas claims that it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is an agreement on the table. As we said, Hamas must accept this agreement.” “Let's reach a ceasefire. Let's reunite the hostages with their families. Let's provide immediate aid to the people of Gaza.”