Learn about the first conviction for Windows and Office hacking

Mia Thompson January 14, 2024 0
Learn about the first conviction for Windows and Office hacking

Supreme Court of Spain He was sentenced to six months in prison and 3,600 euros A Spanish national was fined for committing an intellectual property crime for having computers with pirated Microsoft software at her business.

The convicted woman had a legal call center providing telephone and internet services. At this location, the Spanish national had two Windows computers and pirated office supplies.

Although Spanish courts are already fighting technological piracy, this landmark ruling marks the first time a court has issued a conviction in a computer hacking case.

This case began in November 2017, when the National Police authorities searched the convict’s headquarters, where they discovered that two of the eight teams present in the hall had Pirated versions of Windows and Office.

In addition to the fine and prison sentence she was sentenced to, the lounge owner will also have to pay Microsoft for the Windows and Office licenses she was using irregularly on its premises. It should be noted that the convict is not sentenced to actual imprisonment, as the sentence does not exceed two years unless she has a criminal record.

On the other hand, the Spanish judicial system made this decision to combat piracy after reforming the penal code in 2015, which includes the economic exploitation of products without a license, which according to the country's court judges was implemented. Booth in question.

More Stories

The global economy will grow by just 2.4% in 2024, marking its third consecutive year of slowdown.

The global economy will grow by just 2.4% in 2024, marking its third consecutive year of slowdown.

Mia Thompson January 12, 2024 0
Trump expects the US economy to collapse this year Momento.net

Trump expects the US economy to collapse this year Momento.net

Mia Thompson January 11, 2024 0
“Missed opportunities” in the global economy worries the World Bank

“Missed opportunities” in the global economy worries the World Bank

Mia Thompson January 10, 2024 0
“The American public debt is unpayable.”

“The American public debt is unpayable.”

Mia Thompson January 8, 2024 0
In Mexico, you can save more money than in the United States, which is about to beat Switzerland

In Mexico, you can save more money than in the United States, which is about to beat Switzerland

Mia Thompson January 6, 2024 0
Good news for the “overweight”? Morgan Stanley rules out that the dollar will recover in 2024 – El Financiero

Good news for the “overweight”? Morgan Stanley rules out that the dollar will recover in 2024 – El Financiero

Mia Thompson January 5, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Learn about the first conviction for Windows and Office hacking

Learn about the first conviction for Windows and Office hacking

Mia Thompson January 14, 2024 0
Harvard University has launched a course to learn architecture from scratch, and it is 100% free and online – Enséñame de Ciencia

Harvard University has launched a course to learn architecture from scratch, and it is 100% free and online – Enséñame de Ciencia

Cedric Manwaring January 14, 2024 0
What does it mean when the person you love gives you tulips?

What does it mean when the person you love gives you tulips?

Cedric Manwaring January 13, 2024 0
Video: Strong winds demolish the roof of 12 apartments

Video: Strong winds demolish the roof of 12 apartments

Cedric Manwaring January 12, 2024 0
The global economy will grow by just 2.4% in 2024, marking its third consecutive year of slowdown.

The global economy will grow by just 2.4% in 2024, marking its third consecutive year of slowdown.

Mia Thompson January 12, 2024 0