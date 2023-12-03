Masdar is revolutionizing Angola’s energy landscape with an innovative solar project

The innovative energy project being implemented by Abu Dhabi-based Masdar is about to radically change Angola’s energy landscape. Through an unprecedented initiative to produce solar energy with a capacity of 150 megawatts, Masdar aims to provide renewable energy to about 90,000 homes in the country. The company revealed its plans at the recent COP28 climate summit in Dubai, highlighting Africa’s potential to become a global leader in renewable energy.

The solar power plant will be located in the Quibongo region in southern Angola, within the framework of a concession agreement between the Angolan Ministry of Energy and Water and Masdar. Although specific financial details have not been disclosed, this initiative is part of Masdar’s broader commitment to develop 5 GW of renewable energy in Angola, Uganda and Zambia.

Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, emphasized the critical role that renewable energy plays in unleashing Africa’s economic potential. He stressed the company’s dedication through the Infinity Power platform and collaboration with Africa50, with the goal of providing 10 GW of clean energy in Africa by 2030.

In addition, Masdar’s commitment extends to the UAE-led Africa Green Investment Initiative, which will mobilize a whopping $10 billion in clean energy financing. A large portion of this money will go to a transformative solar project in Angola.

In addition to the obvious environmental benefits, the Kwibongo solar plant will have a significant positive impact on the local economy. With up to 600 jobs during the construction phase and potential growth in sectors such as agriculture after implementation, this project will contribute to achieving Angola’s sustainable development goals.

The Masdar initiative in Angola is part of its broader commitment during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023. Through the Union 7 programme, a global development fund, Masdar aims to provide clean electricity to 100 million people in Africa by 2035. This pioneering project confirms Masdar’s commitment to providing clean energy to 100 million people in Africa by 2035. Sustainable and accessible energy solutions for the African continent.

