Menstruation: Scotland, the first country in the world to offer free health products

Scotland will offer free menstruation products in its public buildings.

Period products are free for everyone.

Scotland has become the first country in the world to manufacture inexpensive menstrual hygiene products for its residents.

On Tuesday, lawmakers in that country’s parliament unanimously approved Period products invoice (supplied free of charge).

Henceforth, local authorities have a legal obligation to ensure that items such as tampons and sanitary pads are free and available to “anyone who needs them” in public buildings.

