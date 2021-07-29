More than 50 artists release Metallica into a charity album

Fernando Criollo. (I)

In August 1991, Metallica He presented the world with a self-titled album with a black cover with a snake coiled in one corner and later known as Black Album. San Francisco band celebrates 30 years of the album With two stadiums Avatar that will be available from September 10th.

Juanes, J Balvin, Mon Lafferty, Jose Madero, Miley Cyrus and Elton John are some of the more 50 artists That will be part of ‘Black list’, A set of covers of “Black Album” performed by artists from a wide range of Races, generations, cultures and continents. This Tuesday, June 22nd, the first two singles for this record project were revealed.

at first, joans He puts his personal style into the song Song for Metallica In an unpublished version it was released on its digital channels. This is not the first time that the Colombian artist has covered Metallica, as in Parquet Rock Festival From 2019 Translator Seek and destroy.

Through this work, Gowans reaffirms the admiration and close relationship he has with the American band. In 2019, the Colombian received Personality of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards From the hand of the drummer Metallica, Lars Ulrich, who declared on that occasion that he admired Juan, highlighting his “great creativity and humanity”.

The second lead on this album was Theme nothing else matters with voice Miley Cyrus, which they also participate in Watt and Yoyo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith and Elton John on the piano.

All income from Metallica Black List will be distributed among My Doll Foundation Created by Juanes, “It’s all in my hands” and more than 50 other charities selected by the artists who participated in the album.

To commemorate black album, The band will also be releasing a file Modified Version. This record that accumulates 16 platinum records and prize Grammy As the best metal performances include songs that have been made into fan songs like The unforgivable wherever you come sad bad true Among other things, it led to the rise of the band.

the “black album” Will be available in remastered Multiple formats and additional materials Including vinyl LP, CD, DVD, digital, CD with premix, demos, interviews, live shows, behind the scenes, official videos, book and more.

Influence on popular culture over the years make “black album” Be one of the Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. This record gave Metallica his debut album in more than 10 countries and is one of the best-selling records in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan sales records.