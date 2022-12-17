Nasal congestion? Brew this eucalyptus tea to open up the respiratory tracts

The past months The year is marked by bringing a Respiratory disease season Very strong, so during this age It is very important to protect our bodies and help them fight disease sign affiliate Seasonal diseasesso we have big payouts like this Camphor teawhich will help you open the airway s Relieves nasal congestion.

The eucalyptus has several Medicinal properties Which makes it ideal for combating symptoms respiratory system diseasesIn addition to helping you same Better and clears your congestion the noseIt’s also excellent ExpectorantSo say goodbye phlegm. If you consume this delicious infusion, it can even fight Bad breath and relieve ignitionSo it’s excellent Drink to drink during this time.

Ingredients

1 cup of water

2 teaspoons dried eucalyptus leaves

honey (optional)

Attended Camphor tea It’s very simple, you just need to put a file Water into a small bowl and bring it to boilWhen you get to this point, add Dried eucalyptus leaves And let it brew for 5 minutes. After this time, remove it from the heat and you can take advantage of it steam affiliate Drink to reveal your the noseJust carefully bring your face close and inhale the steam released by the infusion.

Eucalyptus leaves are widely used to combat respiratory diseases. Photo: Pixabay

Once in fumes They revealed you the nose And you Drink Cool enough to drink, you can strain it and serve it in a Plate get benefit from Benefits that pumped eucalyptus It can bring to your health. If you think it’s necessary, you can correct for sweetness with a small amount of honey to improve its flavour.