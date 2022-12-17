The traditional medicine event will be held in Acaxochitlán

1 day ago Mia Thompson

On December 18th in Acaxochitlan, a traditional medicine claim event will be held in the Otomi-Tepehua-Nahuatl region.

Agil Hernandez Islas, physician and workshop leader of the programme, commented that 100 traditional doctors from the municipalities of San Bartolo, Huehuetla and Acaxochitlan will participate, who will gather in the Acaxochitlan Municipal Hall starting at 10 am, where there will also be sales of natural products.

Juan Vargas Martínez, a traditional physician and project coordinator, stated that with this type of event, it aims to make the population aware of the treatment of diseases through herbs, massages and tamazcales, because sometimes they are mistaken for witches because of the clothes they wear or they are deceived as sorcerers.

Arturo Castellan Zacatenco, Minister of Tourism of the Municipality of Acaxochitlan, spoke of the importance of recognizing and respecting traditional medicine as a living traditional expression; He also stressed that traditional medicine is not a matter specific to Acaxochitlan, because it is performed in other municipalities.

He added that Traditional Medicine Day is November 20, and that he seeks to pass on traditional knowledge from generation to generation.

More Stories

The Pope signed a letter of resignation in case of ill health

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Doctors from outside the EU, which colleges represent them?

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Marie Kondo puts you on “Kurashi” divan to open your mind (your house is less than it)

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nasal congestion? Brew this eucalyptus tea to open up the respiratory tracts

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The New Science Law Initiative is Exclusive and Discriminatory: ACMor

2 days ago Mia Thompson

‘Kaiju No. 8’ premieres its first trailer, though there’s bad news for those who need the premiere now

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Pope signed a letter of resignation in case of ill health

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Opening of the Kamokia Community Center by Kerry Architects | About architecture and more

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Juno captured Io, a satellite of Jupiter, with hundreds of erupting volcanoes

56 mins ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – The German festival will revive Brecht with artificial intelligence

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Doctors from outside the EU, which colleges represent them?

8 hours ago Mia Thompson