Netflix will show the second season of ‘Emily in Paris’ this year | Instagram

The famous platform of Netflix The premiere of this year’s second season of ‘Emily in Paris’ has confirmed the news that has undoubtedly surprised enough fans of the series who are eager to know what will go down in history.

It all indicates that as a Christmas gift, the red logo platform will appear for the first time the second season From “Emily in Paris” in December of this year.

It was during this Saturday’s livestream TUDUM event that the cast members announced that the show would return on December 22 with a second season.

During the virtual event, the comedy series shared the first long-awaited teaser for its second season, and while specific plot details are still being worked out, we do have a few.

As if that wasn’t enough, also this week, Netflix revealed the first dream photos of season two of Emily in Paris.

The photos show the fallout from Emily (Lily Collins)’s decision to finally enjoy the chemistry between her and Parisian chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).







Almost a year after Lily Collins confirmed her return for the second season of “Emily in Paris,” the streaming platform has finally released the much-anticipated first teaser for the new sequel.

Hence, according to the streaming giant’s previous announcement, the series starring Lily Collins will release all ten 30-minute episodes on the same day.

However, unfortunately, the Netlix platform did not provide many details about what will happen in the new version.

According to a short Netflix synopsis, season two will delve into Emily’s love triangle with Gabriel and his girlfriend Camille (Camel Razat), as Emily tries to distract herself from work, all while meeting an interesting expat partner in a French class.

As you might remember, the show’s first season became one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2020, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations for its inaugural run, including one for Best Comedy Series for what this second season is expected to be. Better than the first show made last year.

And although it was criticized by audiences in France, for its use of “old stereotypes” about its culture, the Netflix series in countries such as Mexico and the United States has become one of the favorites.