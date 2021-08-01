Netflix will strive to do ‘everything possible’ to work with Christopher Nolan – SinEmbargo MX

Among the company’s upcoming major projects gray man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans; In the wake of Between knives and secrets; My first kiss 3; bright 2 With Will Smith and Joel Edgerton and directed by David Ayer; and products derived from army of the dead by Zack Snyder.

MADRID, July 31 (Europe Press) – After signing an agreement with Steven Spielberg, Netflix Now he has set his eyes on another of the great filmmakers who have denied flow. it’s about Christopher NolanFilm director like memory lossAnd the originAnd Knight night NS Interstellar for whom a program He is willing a Do everything possible.”

Scott Stuber, President of Netflix Films, gave an interview to diverse Talk about the company’s plans. “If she’s planning her new movie and when we can be home to her and what are we going to do to make that happen,” Stober said of Nolan.

“He is a great filmmaker. I will do everything possible. In this business, I have learned that it is necessary to have no ego. They beat me, beat me and got me ready.” The publication notes that Stober is already negotiating a signing, noting that there are “negotiations in progress” over Nolan’s next film after it was released last summer. tenet.

After the release of films by directors such as Alfonso Cuaron (Rome), Martin Scorsese (Irish), Spike Lee (Brothers in arms) or David Fincher (mank), Services flow A few months ago I signed an agreement with Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s company. “I like to make movies like Los Jeunes NS Indiana Jones Our. He gave those kinds of great stories better than anyone else.

Among the company’s upcoming major projects gray man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans; In the wake of Between knives and secrets; My first kiss 3; bright 2 With Will Smith and Joel Edgerton and directed by David Ayer; and products derived from army of the dead by Zack Snyder.

“We have to be more consistent in making these films more culturally relevant,” Stuber admitted. “We know the audience is there to watch these films, but I want people to feel the impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues,” he added.