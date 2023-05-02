Online course “Tools for Hybridization of Science and Society”. Session 2: “Talking to Worms”

The purpose of this Cookie Policy is to clearly and accurately inform you of Cookies used on the University of Granada website.

What are cookies?

A cookie is a small piece of text sent to your browser by websites you visit that enables a website to remember information about your visit, such as your preferred language and other options, in order to facilitate your next visit and make the website more useful to you. Cookies play a very important role and contribute to a better browsing experience for the user.

Types of cookies

Depending on the entity that manages the domain from where the cookies are sent and processes the data obtained, two types can be distinguished: proprietary cookies and third-party cookies.

There is also a second classification according to the period of time that remains stored in the client’s browser, which may be session cookies or persistent cookies.

Finally, there is a further classification of five types of cookies according to the purpose for which the data obtained is processed: technical cookies, personalization cookies, analytics cookies, advertising cookies and behavioral cookies.

For more information in this regard, you can refer to the Spanish Data Protection Agency’s Cookie Use Guide.

Cookies used on the web

The cookies that are used on this portal are specified below, along with their type and function.

The University of Granada website uses Google Analytics, a web analytics service developed by Google, which allows the measurement and analysis of navigation on web pages. In your browser you can see the cookies from this service. According to the previous classification, these are session and analysis cookies.

Through web analytics, information is obtained regarding the number of users accessing the web, the number of pages viewed, the frequency and frequency of visits, their duration, the browser used, the operator providing the service, the language, the device you are using and the city to which the private IP address is assigned. you to it. Information that allows better and more appropriate service from this portal.

To ensure your anonymity, Google will anonymize your information by truncating your IP address before storing it, so that Google Analytics is not used to identify or collect personally identifiable information from visitors to the Site. Google may pass the information collected by Google Analytics to third parties only when it is legally required to do so. According to the Google Analytics Terms of Service, Google will not associate your IP address with any other data held by Google.

Finally a cookie named cookie_agreed , own , technical and session type are downloaded. Manages user consent to the use of cookies on the site. The goal is to remember those users who accepted them and who did not, so that information about users is not displayed at the bottom of the page.

How to modify your cookie settings

You can restrict, block or delete the cookies of the University of Granada or any other web page, using your browser. The process is different in each browser, the Help function will show you how to do it.