Queen Letizia of Spain surprised in a sheer dress at a public event

Letizia from Spain A symbol of elegance, she is one of the most elegant women in the crown of royal houses. The protocols are not the same from one country to another, so what may be completely prohibited for some may be allowed in another. So it is with transparencies. Many people were shocked by her latest fashion choice: Pink sheer dress On a lighter piece that is close to the body, but perhaps because we take into account the English protocol that does not allow this under any circumstances.

The rules are different in Spain, Queen Letizia has more freedom with her order although not too far from the rest. Attended the rendition of the National Culture Awards at the Prado National Museum. wife King Philip She arrived at the party looking great in a sheer pink French shirt design that showed off her figure with a smaller, tighter piece underneath.

This is the dress she’s actually been wearing in her wardrobe since 2019 and debuted it on a trip to Cuba. Everyone thought she would carry on her tradition by wearing a dress signed by a Spanish designer, But that was not the case. He chose the piece called “Rouen” made by the Parisian company Maje from their Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

This is a very elegant dress in organza woven with sheer effect, long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, chest pockets, buttons throughout, and a belt in the same material. This model suits her well as it accentuates her waist and highlights her tan. Doña Letizia actually used the details without breaking the protocol that governs them because some modifications were made like the straps, they were originally thinner and lower overall.

To complement the look, she wore comfortable and discreet suede sneakers with a strap on the instep that give her durability. As for the accessories, she chose asymmetric earrings from Tous brand, with stones of different shapes and colors in each piece. It debuted in 2015 and everyone who uses it is a real hit, giving it a very youthful vibe.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte dazzle as they shine at prom