Russia denounces British spy plane violating its airspace world | Dr..

Today, Monday (15/8/2022), a British spy plane penetrated Russian airspace in the Kola Peninsula, north of the European part of Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The plane violated the borders of the Russian state in the Cape region” in the northern Murmansk region, said the military note.

A Russian MIG-31bm air defense fighter took off and identified the enemy aircraft as a radio electronic warfare aircraft and RAF RC-135 spy plane.

The memo added that the Russian planes ordered the British reconnaissance services to leave the Russian territory in the Barents Sea region.

Since the beginning of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, the United Kingdom has been one of the main allies of KEF, providing it with heavy weapons and financial aid.

The Kola Peninsula is located a few hundred kilometers from Finland, which will soon join the Atlantic alliance, like Sweden, after the conglomerate agreed to enter it at the summit in Madrid at the end of June.

The Russian authorities have accused NATO of dangerously increasing the presence of its aviation near its borders, especially in the Baltic and Arctic regions.

