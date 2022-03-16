Safe Return, an application created by Human Medicine and Engineering

For this return to face-to-face activities, the Human Medicine and Electrical Engineering Units, through the Center for Research and Innovation in Biomedicine and Informatics (CIIBI-UAZ) and the Zacatecan Council for Science and Technology (COZCyT), make the Safe Return application available to the institution.

In this regard, the Coordinator of Clinical Field, Training and Social Services for Human Medicine, Oscar Meza, commented that in these times the clinician must go hand in hand with technology, and the application is a tool that will aid in a safe return.

For his part, Professor of Electrical and Industrial Engineering, Jose Maria Celaya, noted that the application was developed jointly with Human Medicine, which has ratified national and international protocols. It is through this tool that it is possible to find out if a student or teacher is at risk of infecting his classmates, and by generating a Qr code, their input is validated.

As students, they will be able to create their account and every day they come to the university facilities, they must answer a questionnaire, which will eventually generate a Qr access code, which will be verified by the teacher at the entrance to the class or by the example where you go to perform some administrative action.

Teachers will be able to create their accounts and every day they come to teach classes, they will be able to validate the Qr of their students at the entrance to the classroom, recommending entry to those who submit a “green Qr”, which will indicate that the young person has no symptoms or suspicion of infection Covid disease.

Orange or red QRs are indicative of suspicion, so it is best to recommend attending a medical consultation for review and follow-up.

The part of developing the Safe Return app was the responsibility of a student

Doctor of Engineering Sciences, Jorge Alejandro Morgan, who stated that the decision was made to be a web application, to avoid problems with hardware, as QR reading is from cell phone to cell phone.

The Director of the Academic Unit of Human Medicine, Rosa Martha Covarrubias, thanked those who came up with the idea for this app, such as Dr. Oscar Mezza and all who collaborated on it.

The Regreso Seguro application can be found on the page www.regresoseguro.org and is available to all university students.