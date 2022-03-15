Jeff Bezos will invest $ 17 million in the seeds of the future – science – life

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The The Bezos Earth Fund has committed $17 million to Seeds of the Future, the new germplasm bank for the Bioversity International-Ciat Alliance Opened today in Palmyra, Valle del Cauca.

As confirmed by Christian Samper, member of the Alliance Board of Directors, the funds will be used to support the Seed Bank, which includes one of the largest collections of beans, cassava and tropical forages in the world, and Climate Change Mitigation Science focused on carbon sequestration using plant root systems.

You may also be interested in: A seed bank to protect the future of human food

Palmyra is one of eleven international germplasm banks of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), sponsored by the World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization, and the United Nations Development Programme.

Now, with the new combinations of The seeds of the future will be the world’s largest bank of germplasm for these three crops, essential to human nutrition. The installation will replace Alianza Bioversity and Ciat’s original bank, which has already outgrown its capacity, after 40 years of working feeding and maintaining a collection of about 67,000 items collected from around the world.

In addition: Students of the Pedagogical University discover a new asteroid

“This project that we are opening today began nine years ago in a conversation with Dr. Joe Tohme, with Robin Echavarria, when we were thinking about the need to build a new core bank that would really be a modern bank: We set three goals: to protect, to use and to educate,” Samper noted, during The opening, an event that included the participation of the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque.

A few weeks ago, billionaire Jeff Bezos visited the Bank’s new facilities, a sustainable infrastructure designed by Colombian architects, which is now hoped to speed up genetic sequencing of the species it inhabits, to tap into the potential it contains. in improving software.

(Also: They have approved over 66,000 million pesos for 16 science projects)

The new building was built in the past two years, thanks to an investment of $17.2 million from funders such as the Government of Colombia, the United Kingdom and Germany, the Sall Family Foundation, the Santo Domingo Foundation and the Global Crop Diversity Fund, in addition to private funds from the Bioversity-Ciat Alliance.

science writing

This is the huge spacecraft that NASA hopes to take back to the moon

What causes radiation in the human body

More Stories

Eight doctors from the Faculty of General Medicine have died of Covid-19 – El Sol de Tijuana

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Colombia injects $30 million into science, technology and innovation in the country

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Eight doctors from the British Columbia College of General Medicine have died of Covid-19 – El Sol de Tijuana

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Women who have played an essential role in the medical world

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Which superhero equals every medical specialty?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Does watching TV make you hungrier? science answers

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

China is under pressure from the West for its support of Russia

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

‘Sin señas speciales’, Ariel Award-Winning Mexican Film by Fernanda Valades You can watch it on Amazon Prime | Cinema and entertainment series

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Jeff Bezos will invest $ 17 million in the seeds of the future – science – life

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Argentina U-17 team defeated the United States at the VAR premiere in Ezeiza

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Buy Xbox Series X | S with starting credit of 583 pesos per month with GamePass Ultimate included for 24 months

1 hour ago Leo Adkins