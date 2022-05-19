Saturday Party at UVa with the Sustainable Science Fair

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

Related news

On Saturday, May 21, the University of Valladolid celebrates the fourth edition of the UVa Sustainable Science Fair, the largest free science event for all audiences hosting the Miguel Delibes Campus in Valladolid located on Paseo de Bellin.

The initiative, which is coordinated by the UVa Science Park, will take place from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm. Four hours, during which 22 workshops will be held, attended by 460 students, and 12 interactive spaces and displays for all ages.

The interactive spaces, located in the garden area of ​​the campus, are accessible free of charge with continuous corridors from 11:00 AM. A total of 12 science and technology experience points in robotics, environment, programming, chemistry, physics, history and optics, among others.

The 12 collaborators responsible for the interactive spaces are: Scientific Police, Procerealtech Research Group, Ecovidrio, Astronomy University Group, Robotix, Valladolid City Council Fire Brigade, UVa Institute of Applied Ophthalmic Biology (IOBA), Programmers and Young Creators Club, Physics Association, UVa Environmental Quality Office, UVa Atmospheric Optics Group, Scientific Culture and Innovation Unit, UVa Science Park

In addition, the show has programmed a show “Heroes and Heroines of the Flag” aimed at all audiences. It will be held at Aula Magna in the auditorium of the College of Science from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Entry is free, in strict order of access until full capacity is reached. Doors will open 20 minutes before kick-off.

Miguel Delibes Campus and College of Science, ETS of Communication Engineers, College of Computer Engineering, College of Industrial Engineering, research groups, researchers as well as all UVa departments needed for that fair participate in this event and may be held.

More Stories

They found organisms that are probably 830 million years old | Science and Ecology | Dr..

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Gender equality in science will be discussed in conversation at the 2022 Oceanography Conference | Technique

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Severe COPD volume reduction, ‘effective’

2 days ago Mia Thompson

VIRAL TIKTOK | Medical students reveal the millionaire debts that they will incur upon their graduation | directions | tik tok | social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt stories | stories

3 days ago Mia Thompson

The University of California is promoting an open science project that makes research results freely available

3 days ago Mia Thompson

How is the development after a spinal cord injury?

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

SEP announces salary increase for teachers

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

They found organisms that are probably 830 million years old | Science and Ecology | Dr..

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

2031 Ryder Cup bets on Catalonia

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Teacher arrested for photographing female students at least 150 times – Kodasai

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Raymundo Riva Palacio: Tantrum Behind Everything

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring