Saturday Party at UVa with the Sustainable Science Fair

On Saturday, May 21, the University of Valladolid celebrates the fourth edition of the UVa Sustainable Science Fair, the largest free science event for all audiences hosting the Miguel Delibes Campus in Valladolid located on Paseo de Bellin.



The initiative, which is coordinated by the UVa Science Park, will take place from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm. Four hours, during which 22 workshops will be held, attended by 460 students, and 12 interactive spaces and displays for all ages.



The interactive spaces, located in the garden area of ​​the campus, are accessible free of charge with continuous corridors from 11:00 AM. A total of 12 science and technology experience points in robotics, environment, programming, chemistry, physics, history and optics, among others.



The 12 collaborators responsible for the interactive spaces are: Scientific Police, Procerealtech Research Group, Ecovidrio, Astronomy University Group, Robotix, Valladolid City Council Fire Brigade, UVa Institute of Applied Ophthalmic Biology (IOBA), Programmers and Young Creators Club, Physics Association, UVa Environmental Quality Office, UVa Atmospheric Optics Group, Scientific Culture and Innovation Unit, UVa Science Park



In addition, the show has programmed a show “Heroes and Heroines of the Flag” aimed at all audiences. It will be held at Aula Magna in the auditorium of the College of Science from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Entry is free, in strict order of access until full capacity is reached. Doors will open 20 minutes before kick-off.



Miguel Delibes Campus and College of Science, ETS of Communication Engineers, College of Computer Engineering, College of Industrial Engineering, research groups, researchers as well as all UVa departments needed for that fair participate in this event and may be held.

