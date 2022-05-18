Gender equality in science will be discussed in conversation at the 2022 Oceanography Conference | Technique

Discussing the position of women in the scientific world, and delving into the challenges that we must face at the country level, is one of the objectives of the discussion, which is part of the Ocean Science Conference 2022.

COPAS will hold a discussion on gender equality: “Equality, Diversity and Scientific Excellence: Marine Science Challenges in the Twenty-first Century”. activity will happen On May 25th at 5:30 pm. In the dependencies of the Catholic University of Santísima Concepción UCSC.

Discussing the position of women in the scientific world, and delving into the challenges that we must face at the country level, is one of the objectives of the discussion. Organized by the Equity and Diversity Team at Copas Coastal Center, You will be part of the activities Forty-first congress of marine sciences.

in conversation The interests of women at different levels of their academic development will be recognized. This is in order to contribute and promote the integration of opinions, and to promote science in Chile.

at the moment, Oceanography and marine sciences in general face an unprecedented challenge: to contribute to mitigating climate change. In addition to understanding its implications and supporting the adaptation of populations to new environmental patterns.

This scientific ecosystem was complex and highly evolved Limits the integration of girls into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). And also Discriminates against women in their dissemination as scholars and leaders.

The context of gender equality in science

from above, Concrete evidence is provided regarding women’s participationWhich reveals a huge gap as you progress in the academic path.

We can mention the situation in Europe which indicates this In the 80-year period of development of marine sciences (1939-2019), less than 33% of women held the positions of laboratory managers.

For this reason, one of the objectives of the COPAS Coastal Center is to give an important space to promote reducing the opportunity gap and increasing the presence of women in the scientific world.

The discussion on “Equality, Diversity and Scientific Excellence: Challenges for Marine Science in the Twenty-first Century” will be moderated by Dr. Camila Fernandez, who is also the Director of the COPAS Coastal Center.

Researchers from the same study center. Veronica Molina and Andrea Peñones. Together with a panel of guests, They will review recent developments and identify future stages for a true integration of women into science And the real role of equality in professional activity.