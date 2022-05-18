Gender equality in science will be discussed in conversation at the 2022 Oceanography Conference | Technique

15 hours ago Mia Thompson

Discussing the position of women in the scientific world, and delving into the challenges that we must face at the country level, is one of the objectives of the discussion, which is part of the Ocean Science Conference 2022.

COPAS will hold a discussion on gender equality: “Equality, Diversity and Scientific Excellence: Marine Science Challenges in the Twenty-first Century”. activity will happen On May 25th at 5:30 pm. In the dependencies of the Catholic University of Santísima Concepción UCSC.

Discussing the position of women in the scientific world, and delving into the challenges that we must face at the country level, is one of the objectives of the discussion. Organized by the Equity and Diversity Team at Copas Coastal Center, You will be part of the activities Forty-first congress of marine sciences.

in conversation The interests of women at different levels of their academic development will be recognized. This is in order to contribute and promote the integration of opinions, and to promote science in Chile.

at the moment, Oceanography and marine sciences in general face an unprecedented challenge: to contribute to mitigating climate change. In addition to understanding its implications and supporting the adaptation of populations to new environmental patterns.

This scientific ecosystem was complex and highly evolved Limits the integration of girls into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). And also Discriminates against women in their dissemination as scholars and leaders.

The context of gender equality in science

from above, Concrete evidence is provided regarding women’s participationWhich reveals a huge gap as you progress in the academic path.

We can mention the situation in Europe which indicates this In the 80-year period of development of marine sciences (1939-2019), less than 33% of women held the positions of laboratory managers.

For this reason, one of the objectives of the COPAS Coastal Center is to give an important space to promote reducing the opportunity gap and increasing the presence of women in the scientific world.

The discussion on “Equality, Diversity and Scientific Excellence: Challenges for Marine Science in the Twenty-first Century” will be moderated by Dr. Camila Fernandez, who is also the Director of the COPAS Coastal Center.

Researchers from the same study center. Veronica Molina and Andrea Peñones. Together with a panel of guests, They will review recent developments and identify future stages for a true integration of women into science And the real role of equality in professional activity.

More Stories

Severe COPD volume reduction, ‘effective’

2 days ago Mia Thompson

VIRAL TIKTOK | Medical students reveal the millionaire debts that they will incur upon their graduation | directions | tik tok | social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt stories | stories

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The University of California is promoting an open science project that makes research results freely available

3 days ago Mia Thompson

How is the development after a spinal cord injury?

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Chinese scientists discover a hole inside a mysterious forest

4 days ago Mia Thompson

“I use TikTok to improve my classes”

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Janet Yellen calls for easing of US trade sanctions on China

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Johnny Depp is unknown! This is his first new movie in Colombia

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Juan Sebastián Muñoz: PGA Golf Tournament Preview – Other Sports – Sports

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

This Xiaomi costs only 90 euros and is a great buy

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Mexico’s shadow on top of the Americas remains after meeting with the United States

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring