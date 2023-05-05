Science reveals how to permanently get rid of ants in our home – Enseñame de Ciencia

Ants can be some of the least annoying insects we’ll find, because they don’t fly around our ears like mosquitoes, nor do they fly directly at us like larger cockroaches.

The bad thing about ants comes when they form their colonies inside our home, not exactly in the garden. For they, though small, are so numerous that we shall never finish counting them, and they are quite united and organized to work with them.

They can damage structures in our home, as well as being quite pests, causing damage even in cultivation areas, and causing serious damage.

These little ones have a great ability to adapt to completely different environments, and therefore they inhabit all continents, with the exception of Antarctica.

According to the scientific journal National Geographic“tourist” ants are ants that can cause serious damage to ecosystems, as well as interfere with the relationships of organisms, until they end up.

Do ants sting or sting?

Some people think that ants only sting, no, because they also sting. An ant will rarely harm you unless it feels completely threatened or if you have food somewhere on your body. And just in case you had any doubts, there are quite a few species that do have a stinger, and these are the ones that sting, injecting substances like formic acid.

And to be careful, we have to warn you that it is the bullet or the tocanera ant that has the strongest insect bite. On the other hand, it is the Australian ant that tends to be fatal to humans.

How do you stop them from coming back to your house?

The truth is that it is not at all easy to eliminate them, because they are quite stubborn, today we can add soapy water or any other home remedy to remove them. But the next morning they will be there again.

So what you have to do is:

Find home, that is, where they come from

Remove anything that might be covering the “home” of these insects

Cover up your screaming as they can get in or out

Determine what attracts them, and it will usually be water or food

Make sure that she does not take more food residue, which you will have to clean up thoroughly

The expert company in pesticides raidhe urges us to keep our surfaces dry, as well as to use insulating products on doors and windows, and to thoroughly clean jars containing sweet foods.

The truth is, no matter how simple these recommendations may seem to you, they will be very effective, and they are even more than just a home remedy, as they will remove ants for just a moment. But if you do not “eliminate”, then it will be pointless to spend time and money.

However, if you have already done the steps above, in addition to that, you have already applied both home remedies and insecticides, and you still have a problem with ants, then you should choose to contact a pest expert, they will know exactly how to get rid of them.