Solar eclipse 2023: when, how and in which country can it be seen | uses

he Thursday 20th April A small percentage of the population will be able to watch a Live solar eclipse In areas near the Pacific and Indian oceans. This means that not all regions will be able to enjoy it in all its glory. It should be noted that this is the astronomical event of the year, and possibly the century, because it only happens every few decades. In this complete guide you will know Where, when and how to see a hybrid solar eclipse from this year.

For skywatchers in the area where the eclipse will be visible, some will have the opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse, while others will see an annular eclipse, in which the moon’s position causes light from the sun to form a “ring of fire.” Others will witness a partial solar eclipse, in which the moon will cover only part of the star.

On April 20, 2023, in addition to being the date of the hybrid eclipse of the sun, what is known as “eclipse season. According to Time & Date, eclipses don’t come alone. On the contrary, in general It is followed by two or three other similar events.

In 2023, the eclipse season will begin in April, and will continue throughout the rest of the year. In the permanent dance that the moon performs between the earth and the sun, 3 similar phenomena will be shown. So no, the show isn’t over yet.

After the phenomenon of the twentieth century, The next hybrid solar eclipse will occur on November 14, 2031and won’t repeat itself until the year 2164.

What should you know about a hybrid solar eclipse?

Hybrid solar eclipse: what time does it happen and where to see the astronomical phenomenon

The countdown to the solar eclipse begins

The solar eclipse in 2023 is an exceptional and rare astronomical event that represents a unique opportunity for Western Australia. he Thursday 20th Aprilthe moon’s shadow will tip over the state’s head on a 40-kilometre-wide track, as it travels over one of the most beautiful parts of the world – the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo district near Exmouth.

Exmouth is the only city within the totality line, making it one of the only places in the world to experience a total solar eclipse, one of nature’s most remarkable phenomena.

On April 20, the moon’s shadow will move over the edge of the state on a 40-kilometre-wide path as it travels over one of the world’s most beautiful regions: the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo district, near Exmouth.indicates the institution on its official website.

What time to see the 2023 solar eclipse live?

Although it will not be clearly visible from the Americas, the hybrid eclipse will be visible from western Australia, East Timor and eastern Indonesia. Depending on the platform in the sky, which serves as a global guide to the night sky, the phenomenon will begin on the night of the 19th (around 10:36 p.m. in Brazil and Argentina, 9:36 p.m. in Chile and 7:36 p.m. in Mexico) and will last just over five hours. Next, refer to the tables by country to find out when the astronomical phenomenon will occur.

From Peru, you can see the solar eclipse at 8:36 p.m.

From Ecuador, you can see the solar eclipse at 8:36 p.m.

From Colombia, you can see the solar eclipse at 8:36 p.m.

From the United States (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine), you can see the solar eclipse at 8:36 p.m.

From Bolivia, you can see the solar eclipse at 9:36 p.m.

From Venezuela, you can see the solar eclipse at 9:36 p.m.

From Chile, you can see the solar eclipse at 9:36 p.m.

From Brazil, you can see the solar eclipse at 10:36 p.m.

From Argentina, you can see the solar eclipse at 10:36 p.m.

From Paraguay, you can see the solar eclipse at 10:36 p.m.

From Uruguay, you can see the solar eclipse at 10:36 p.m.

How do you see a solar eclipse from anywhere in the world?

It is said that it is a total eclipse when the moon completely blocks the sun, eg What will happen on Thursday, April 20 in different parts of Latin Americafrom the Pacific and Indian Oceans, Australia, Southeast Asia and Antarctica.

It is always important to remember the basic procedures for watching an astronomical event in a safe way. It is necessary to avoid seeing the sun with the eyes at all costs, because the cornea can burn and the damage is irreversible. For this, it is easy to find specialized lenses that counteract this effect.

Can a solar eclipse be seen in Mexico?

As mentioned, the Hybrid solar eclipse will happen between April 19 and 20In case Mexico It will take place on the 19th and the maximum stage will be there 10:16 p.m (downtown time). Unfortunately, it will not be possible to enjoy the phenomenon as such and the best points for viewing the hybrid solar eclipse will be at Coasts of Australia, Papua, Indonesia, New Zealand and New Guinea. Thus, this astronomical phenomenon will only be visible in the southern hemisphere. From Mexico, the evolution of the phenomenon can be expected as follows:

astronomical event start at At 10:51:22 hours, according to specialists.

At 10:51:22 hours, according to specialists. will rush At 12:07:24 p.m

At 12:07:24 p.m Will end Around 12:11:43 p.m

However, only some cities in the country have 100% coverage. Other states in the country will also be able to see it, but only partially. This means that the Moon will block only part of the Sun, forming a “smile” of fire in the sky. In 2024, it will only be visible in the following states of the Republic:

Jalisco

Campeche

Quintana Roo

Yucatan

sonorous

coahuila

Durango

The new lion

Where will the hybrid solar eclipse of Thursday, April 20 be most visible?

according to time and dateastronomical observation platform, Only 0.004% of the population You will be able to see the entirety of the eclipse for yourself:

total eclipse : Northwestern Cape and Barrow Island (Western Australia)

: Northwestern Cape and Barrow Island (Western Australia) eastern regions of East Timor

Dummar Island

Some parts of Papua Province (Indonesia)

Although the astronomical phenomenon will only be visible in these regions, far to the southeast of the planet, Anyone can set up a live broadcast to be implemented by NASA and other space agencies.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

A hybrid solar eclipse is one of the rare phenomena that occur during the year. In this case, both the position of the Sun and the Moon are combined, leaving the Earth exactly in the middle, which is why, according to NASA, this eclipse is also known as a “total annular eclipse” and occurs when the Moon is farther from the Earth than it can completely cover the Sun.

How does a hybrid solar eclipse happen?

Hybrid eclipses occur because the Earth is curved and the moon’s shadow has different areas, as the US Space Agency explains. These regions are essentially divided between a darker central region, known as the shadow region, and a lighter outer region, the penumbra.

These phenomena occur when the Moon is as far as possible from the Earth in its elliptical orbit, at zenith, but the umbra continues to meet the surface of the planet. Also according to NASA, these eclipses are very rare, only occurring a few times per century. One of them will decorate the earth’s sky this month.