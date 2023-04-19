Fox admitted he lied and will pay $787 million to avoid trial

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Fox Corp and Fox News Settle $787.5 Million in Defamation Lawsuit Against Them Dominion voting systems, thus avoiding a lawsuit that would have exposed one of the world’s leading media outlets to criticism for its coverage of events False accusations of vote rigging In the US elections 2020.

The deal was announced by Fox, Dominion And the judge in the case at the last minute, when a 12-person jury had already been selected on Tuesday morning and opening statements were about to begin.

Dominion He sought $1.6 billion in damages in the lawsuit filed in 2021, headed by Judge Eric Davis of Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington.

CEO of Dominion He disclosed the amount of the agreement and said so Fox had admitted to lying about your company.

“We acknowledge court rulings declaring certain statements false about Dominion. This agreement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest standards of journalism. We hope that our resolution to resolve this dispute with Dominion “Amicably, rather than acrimoniously, allow the country to move forward on these issues,” Fox said in a statement.

At issue at the trial was whether Fox was responsible for publishing false claims that the vote-counting machines DominionInc., based in Denver, was used to rig the 2020 US election favoring Democrat Joe Biden against then-Republican President Donald Trump.

Dominion He argued that the company had caused “enormous and irreparable economic damage”.

The judge postponed the start of the trial for two days, and it appears that the two sides have reached an agreement.

The deal spares Fox the risk of some of its best-known figures being called to the stand and questioned, including executives like Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media mogul who heads Fox Corp., and Fox CEO Susan Scott, as well as hosts like Tucker Carlson and Shawn Hannity and Janine Pirro.

More Stories

How to make cheese sticks in an air fryer quickly, easily and healthier

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

US launches JOBS for Mexicans up to 53,000 pesos per month in April | requirements

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The trick to deodorizing feet is with two ingredients

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Could the Internet be Down on April 23rd? That’s what they say on social networks | Viral solar storm | the answers

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

El Niño phenomenon: what is it, how does it affect and when does it occur?

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden announces a plan for “Dreamers” to access medical plans

5 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fox admitted he lied and will pay $787 million to avoid trial

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Basketball: – The International Basketball Federation excludes the Russian men’s team from the Paris 2024 tournament before the Olympic Games – basketball

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Fracking” in Colombia: They agreed to the second debate to ban it

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Queens Escape”: Ryan Gosling saves Martha Hagarida from a terrible bear

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Minciencias waives 100% of educational loan for 130 Colombian professionals

3 hours ago Mia Thompson