Fox admitted he lied and will pay $787 million to avoid trial

Fox Corp and Fox News Settle $787.5 Million in Defamation Lawsuit Against Them Dominion voting systems, thus avoiding a lawsuit that would have exposed one of the world’s leading media outlets to criticism for its coverage of events False accusations of vote rigging In the US elections 2020.

The deal was announced by Fox, Dominion And the judge in the case at the last minute, when a 12-person jury had already been selected on Tuesday morning and opening statements were about to begin.

Dominion He sought $1.6 billion in damages in the lawsuit filed in 2021, headed by Judge Eric Davis of Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington.

CEO of Dominion He disclosed the amount of the agreement and said so Fox had admitted to lying about your company.

“We acknowledge court rulings declaring certain statements false about Dominion. This agreement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest standards of journalism. We hope that our resolution to resolve this dispute with Dominion “Amicably, rather than acrimoniously, allow the country to move forward on these issues,” Fox said in a statement.

At issue at the trial was whether Fox was responsible for publishing false claims that the vote-counting machines DominionInc., based in Denver, was used to rig the 2020 US election favoring Democrat Joe Biden against then-Republican President Donald Trump.

Dominion He argued that the company had caused “enormous and irreparable economic damage”.

The judge postponed the start of the trial for two days, and it appears that the two sides have reached an agreement.