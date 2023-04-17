How to make cheese sticks in an air fryer quickly, easily and healthier

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

April 17, 2023, 11:27 a.m. – Updated April 17, 2023, 12:22 a.m.

the Cheese fingers Is that Perfect snack To have fun at the weekend. Whether you are preparing to watch your favorite series or starting an intense session of board games with your friends. This crunchy snack is always good. Whether you accompany them with beer or iced flavored water, we know you’ll enjoy them like never before.

We tell you how to prepare this delicious snack very easily, at home and without a single drop of oil, and by the way we make use of it so that you get the most out of your food. Air Fryer. They will be so delicious that you will definitely want to cook more. They will disappear from the board!

Little finger, cheese stick, cheese roll or techno is a Middle Eastern cooking method, consisting of fried wheat flour dough, stuffed with white or feta cheese. We can also find multiple regional variants in different countries and regions such as Australia, Colombia, A Coruña, Middle East, Turkey, and Venezuela. It is eaten as an appetizer, fast food or snack.

It is very common to see them accompanying pizza, or served on their own, but it is possible to accompany them with some sauce, such as ketchup, ayran, guasacaca, pink sauce, tartar sauce, hot sauce or some dip flavored with garlic, onion and cheddar cheese bacon and others. As we already know, these little sticks can be made with almost any cheese, but the most famous are those made with mozzarella for being one of the kindest cheeses that we will try to introduce even the youngest children at home.

Tips for accompanying cheese sticks

  • You can accompany it with your favorite dip or sauce. I’ll tell you about mine: mix a little ketchup with a few drops of soy sauce and you’ll end up with a very tasty and sour dip, very similar to those that accompany kushiage in Japanese restaurants.

  • Try the crunchy texture of the breadcrumbs, you can choose the croutons of your favorite flavor and add them to the bread.

  • Don’t forget to use the richest seasoning, thyme is always old, like thyme.

  • This recipe is for mozzarella, but you can always devise or combine more than one manageable cheese.

  • In connection with the previous point, if you choose a cheese that is not very elastic, you can apply the technique used when preparing sushi to compress the contents of the stick with plastic wrap and a bamboo spreader.

ingredients

for 3 people

  • 12 slice bread box
  • Mozzarella cheese 12 pieces
  • 1 beaten egg
  • Grated fried potatoes 1

How to make cheese sticks

Difficulty: easy

  • total time
    16 M
  • elaboration
    10 M
  • to cook
    6 M

See all comments at https://www.directoalpaladar.com.mx

More Stories

US launches JOBS for Mexicans up to 53,000 pesos per month in April | requirements

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The trick to deodorizing feet is with two ingredients

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Could the Internet be Down on April 23rd? That’s what they say on social networks | Viral solar storm | the answers

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

El Niño phenomenon: what is it, how does it affect and when does it occur?

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden announces a plan for “Dreamers” to access medical plans

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Mice: New York Already Has a Prime Rat Killer | climate and environment

5 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How to make cheese sticks in an air fryer quickly, easily and healthier

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Ethiopian runners at the Boston Marathon, USA

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

This is the giant crack that divides Africa into two parts

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Love Is Blind 4 Live reunion: What were the problems with the special and what did Netflix do? Reality | uses

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

This is what you should know about the April 19th workout at CDMX – El Financiero

6 hours ago Mia Thompson