How to make cheese sticks in an air fryer quickly, easily and healthier

April 17, 2023, 11:27 a.m. – Updated April 17, 2023, 12:22 a.m.

the Cheese fingers Is that Perfect snack To have fun at the weekend. Whether you are preparing to watch your favorite series or starting an intense session of board games with your friends. This crunchy snack is always good. Whether you accompany them with beer or iced flavored water, we know you’ll enjoy them like never before.

We tell you how to prepare this delicious snack very easily, at home and without a single drop of oil, and by the way we make use of it so that you get the most out of your food. Air Fryer. They will be so delicious that you will definitely want to cook more. They will disappear from the board!

Little finger, cheese stick, cheese roll or techno is a Middle Eastern cooking method, consisting of fried wheat flour dough, stuffed with white or feta cheese. We can also find multiple regional variants in different countries and regions such as Australia, Colombia, A Coruña, Middle East, Turkey, and Venezuela. It is eaten as an appetizer, fast food or snack.

It is very common to see them accompanying pizza, or served on their own, but it is possible to accompany them with some sauce, such as ketchup, ayran, guasacaca, pink sauce, tartar sauce, hot sauce or some dip flavored with garlic, onion and cheddar cheese bacon and others. As we already know, these little sticks can be made with almost any cheese, but the most famous are those made with mozzarella for being one of the kindest cheeses that we will try to introduce even the youngest children at home.

Tips for accompanying cheese sticks

You can accompany it with your favorite dip or sauce. I’ll tell you about mine: mix a little ketchup with a few drops of soy sauce and you’ll end up with a very tasty and sour dip, very similar to those that accompany kushiage in Japanese restaurants.

Try the crunchy texture of the breadcrumbs, you can choose the croutons of your favorite flavor and add them to the bread.

Don’t forget to use the richest seasoning, thyme is always old, like thyme.

This recipe is for mozzarella, but you can always devise or combine more than one manageable cheese.

In connection with the previous point, if you choose a cheese that is not very elastic, you can apply the technique used when preparing sushi to compress the contents of the stick with plastic wrap and a bamboo spreader.