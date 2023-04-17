US launches JOBS for Mexicans up to 53,000 pesos per month in April | requirements

if I were Mexican And you are looking for a job opportunity abroad, specifically in United StateThen we introduce 3 vacancies Available this April to work in the position of dishwashers in an Italian restaurant, as housekeepers and receptionists in Florida, Ohio and Colorado. Jobs pay payroll per month up to 53,000 pesos. here requirementstheir respective functions and how to apply.

the vacancies Published on Simplyhired, a digital portal that specializes in publishing job offers for foreigners. The page is the old and familiar MySpace app job search engine and doesn’t just work to find jobs at United State But also in Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Netherlands, UK, Russia, Portugal, China, Korea, India, Japan, South Africa, Australia and more.

one of Careers Recently published for mexicans who want to work in United State She is like a housekeeper. like paying a salary Monthly: $2,933 (MXN 53,000 pesos) and works in Lake Worth, Florida. between the requirements Candidates speak Spanish and among the jobs to be performed are cleaning activities such as sweeping, mopping, dusting and polishing.

You will also need to ensure that all rooms are maintained and inspected to the desired quality standard, report any damage to the superiors, deal with complaints/requests, strictly adhere to health and safety rules as well as attend conferences and other team meetings. In the event that you would like to apply for this position to Mexicans in United State click here.

last of Careers to Mexicans in United State It is like a receptionist who pays a salary $2,880 per month (51,781 Mexican pesos) and work in Columbus, Ohio. Requirements for this job include a friendly, compassionate and positive demeanor, as well as the ability to maintain a professional appearance and demeanor at all times.

Also required is the ability to work multiple phone lines and respond to calls in a friendly manner, multi-task, and withstand pressure in a medical reception environment. It would be an added advantage if candidates have previously worked in a doctor’s office, emergency area or hospital setting. They are required to speak Spanish to care for patients who do not speak English. to apply for this employment in United State click here.

last employment Posted on Simplyhired for Mexicans in United State It’s like a dishwasher, pay a salary Monthly $ 2,240 (40 thousand 274 Mexican pesos) and scheduled work in Colorado Springs. between the requirements They keep all Italian restaurant sinks flowing, make sure everything is properly cleaned for preparing and serving food to customers, and also all station floors, counters, utensils, cutting boards, countertops, and prep facilities are cleaned and sanitized at all times.

this employment to Mexicans in United State Hourly wage ($14), offers flexible hours, growth opportunities, health insurance, and an excellent work environment. He is set to work at Paravicini Italian Bistro, which Chef Franco opened in Colorado Springs in 2003, from a family of immigrants from Italy. They came to the neighboring northern country in search of better job opportunities. To apply for this job, click here.

He follows Binary Herald On Google News, tap click here.