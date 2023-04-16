The trick to deodorizing feet is with two ingredients

u didn’tWearing socks mixed with sweat and bacteria It’s a perfect combination so that when you’re barefoot you can sense the stench of your feet.

Likewise, the smell can intensify as a result of problems when eating some Foods that speed up metabolism and a stronger aroma is produced.

Two ingredients to eliminate bad odor

This odor can be prevented or eliminated, and there are countless recipes and products such as: powders, deodorants, and antiperspirants, but there is something that can help you with two ingredients: Baking soda and vinegar.

With both you will be able to remove the odor, which here we will tell you what you need to do to remove the odor. I started to remove it.

Vinegar is one of the products that eliminate foot odor, as it prevents the formation of fungus, according to Valencian Foot Institute on their webpage.

Its bactericidal effects change the pH,” Gauge Acidity or alkalinity of the substance and many bacteria living in an alkaline medium die on contact with acetic acid.

What you need to do is apply baking soda with water And put them in it for a while.

Likewise, baking soda has “antifungal capabilities when used on the skin,” according to the Medical news today.

This should use half a cup of bicarbonate and a large bucket of water, wait 15 or 20 minutes Dry well but do not rinse.

These steps and home remedies may help in resolving the problem. But if it persists It is recommended that you see a podiatrist.