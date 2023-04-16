The trick to deodorizing feet is with two ingredients

19 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

I wrote in lifestyle he

u didn’tWearing socks mixed with sweat and bacteria It’s a perfect combination so that when you’re barefoot you can sense the stench of your feet.

Likewise, the smell can intensify as a result of problems when eating some Foods that speed up metabolism and a stronger aroma is produced.

Two ingredients to eliminate bad odor

This odor can be prevented or eliminated, and there are countless recipes and products such as: powders, deodorants, and antiperspirants, but there is something that can help you with two ingredients: Baking soda and vinegar.

With both you will be able to remove the odor, which here we will tell you what you need to do to remove the odor. I started to remove it.

Vinegar is one of the products that eliminate foot odor, as it prevents the formation of fungus, according to Valencian Foot Institute on their webpage.

Its bactericidal effects change the pH,” Gauge Acidity or alkalinity of the substance and many bacteria living in an alkaline medium die on contact with acetic acid.

What you need to do is apply baking soda with water And put them in it for a while.

Likewise, baking soda has “antifungal capabilities when used on the skin,” according to the Medical news today.

This should use half a cup of bicarbonate and a large bucket of water, wait 15 or 20 minutes Dry well but do not rinse.

These steps and home remedies may help in resolving the problem. But if it persists It is recommended that you see a podiatrist.

More Stories

US launches JOBS for Mexicans up to 53,000 pesos per month in April | requirements

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Could the Internet be Down on April 23rd? That’s what they say on social networks | Viral solar storm | the answers

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

El Niño phenomenon: what is it, how does it affect and when does it occur?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden announces a plan for “Dreamers” to access medical plans

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Mice: New York Already Has a Prime Rat Killer | climate and environment

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Hybrid Solar Eclipse April 2023: When will it be seen, in which countries and how to see the phenomenon | NasaTV | United States | Mexico | USA | USA Mix | Directions | uses

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US launches JOBS for Mexicans up to 53,000 pesos per month in April | requirements

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico vs. United States (USA): date, playing time, time and broadcast channel for the international friendly match | videos | Total Sports

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Hand out the money again! Tekashi 6ix9ine, happy with the reception it’s had in Uganda for the video recording of “Wapa”

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Two draft opinions of the Committee on Education, Culture, Science and Technology were approved

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Sports Authority submitted a series of draft resolutions and declarations

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson