South Park has been renewed during Season 30 and will have 14 new films for Paramount +

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

South Park will continue his reckless style for five more seasons. This was confirmed by its creators Matt Stone and Trace Parker, who said that Comedy Central renewed the series until season 30.

But the news for South Park fans doesn’t end there: In addition to the five additional confirmed seasons, whose 25th season will premiere in 2022, it will have 14 new films from the series that will be released exclusively for Paramount+, the production company’s streaming service. .

Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman will continue their adventures thanks to a $900 million contract, a historic figure for any renewal of an animated series.

“We can’t wait to get back with traditional South Park episodes, but now we can also try new formats,” the series’ creators said in a statement.

The 14 new Paramount+ exclusives will join the hit “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut,” the first animated film in the series to earn even an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

South Park highlights importance of COVID-19 vaccination

South Park is back on television in a context unprecedented in human history. Season 24 recently began in the US, episode two, which was dedicated to QAnon conspiracy theories and vaccines against COVID-19.

Featuring social satire and a reflection of current reality, the animated show on Comedy Central cannot be immune to the health crisis of the novel coronavirus. The episode “South ParQ Vaccination Special” takes us back to school for Eric Cartman, Kenny McCormick, Kyle Broflovsky and Stan Marsh.

