Spanish judge orders precautionary blocking of Telegram • International • Forbes Mexico

Spanish National Court judge Santiago Pedraz has temporarily ordered the blocking of instant messaging app Telegram in Spain, sources from that legal body confirmed to EFE.

The judge's order stems from a complaint filed by Spanish media companies Mediaset, Antena 3 and Movistar in which they accused the app of hosting copyrighted content without permission.

The blocking of the app, announced on Friday by Mediaset television channel Telecinco, has not yet taken effect.

In 2016, Judge Pedraz granted freedom to the former governor of Coahuila, Humberto Moreira, after he allegedly received money from the Mexican politician, according to a complaint by European analyst Alves Perez.

The former Institutional Revolutionary Party leader was arrested in Spain on charges of money laundering and criminal association. In 2017, Moreira was arrested again in Mexico on charges of embezzlement and money laundering, but was also released in 2018 due to lack of evidence.

With information from EFE

