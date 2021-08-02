‘Street Fighter’ with Chaning Tatum has become a trend on Netflix

Over the past weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics that interest them, such as certain types of cinema or series hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people are wondering what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a variety of movies with different themes and races.

One of the most visible details of Tatum’s face and chest is likely to be changing as you quickly scroll through the action and adventure section. We don’t know why users click on this title more often, but over the course of weeks it has become the most viewed in the Latin region, including Mexico and Colombia.

¿What action movie to watch on Netflix?

For this reason, we have created a movie recommendation for you to enjoy this week with your loved ones, be it friends, family or a partner.

It’s a movie that became one of the favorites during the last week of July, and is among the top 10 in Mexico of this genre Action NS Adventure.

The recommendation for Saturday isfightingOr “Street Fighter” in Mexico, a drama starring Channing Tatum and Terrence Howard.

What is the topic of “Street Fighter”?

This production premiered on April 14, 2009 at United State and on May 15 in Spain; It is now available on Netflix in this genre Action, which became one of the most watched inside.

“Street Fighter”, follows the story of Sean MacArthur, the character played by Channing Tatum, who arrives in New York with no income, no family, no home, and no money.

This is the method used by the file Letter Main, lives by selling various things of counterfeit brands on the street; This is how his life changes when Harvey Borden realizes he is a person fighter Then.

here it is tractor From the movie mentioned in Netflix:

