Technology and Science Center Tutorial of the Energy Museum Ponferrada New Session

Technology and science are the focus of the Energy Museum’s educational program for the new session.

ileon.com

| 02/09/2021 – 15:42h.

The Director of the Ponferrada Energy Museum, Yasodara Lopez, today presented the new educational program for the 2021/2022 school year, in which science and technology will play a leading role. Besides the industrial heritage, these will be the three axes on which all programs targeting children’s entities and centers revolve, primary, secondary, baccalaureate, and vocational training (FP).

Accompanied by Marta Ferrero and Beatriz Taladrid, of the Education Team, Lopez unveiled an educational presentation that seeks to bring science and technology content closer together through different proposals and dynamics, under the general title “Enter, Discover, Explore, Explore, Learn”. For example, the MicroMundo @ ULE workshop stands out, developed in collaboration with the University of Lyon (ULE), where participants in baccalaureate and training courses will be able to learn about microbial diversity or visit “Inventions and Inventors”, where elementary students discover different inventors through The machines are in the center.

In this sense, the program offers the possibility to combine different activities so that each group can design its own training experience. All educational resources used by the Museum’s Science Education and Education District have been prepared and their goal is to disseminate simple scientific concepts using the Museum, an old thermal power plant, as a platform.

Although in its concept the program is designed to be carried out in the museum’s facilities, the directors offer another year the possibility to travel and carry out experiential workshops in the various training centers. The program is also available remotely so that it can be completed remotely.