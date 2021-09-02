Taking care of emotional health as a family while back to school

MEXICO CITY, September 2, 2021 – Grupo Gayosso, a leading funeral service provider in Mexico, shares, through its Vida y Bienestar platform, information on its blog prepared by a group of mortuary professionals on topics and aspects related to emotional health. On this occasion, specialists developed information for family care from emotional well-being during the Back to class.

According to various international organizations and specialists in the national DIF system, there is agreement on the need to prevent children and young people from continuing to suffer from the ravages of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with this situation, it is necessary to look for ways to improve the mental health of girls, boys and adolescents. Moreover, international organizations and specialists from the National System for the Integral Development of the Family (SNDIF) have warned of the urgent need for them to return to the classroom and resume the routine they were in before the pandemic, strictly following the health measures recommended by the authority, since this time of confinement has affected them in Social, emotional, physical and educational aspects.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), there is a “fragility in mental health” that must be addressed by re-establishing habits before birth, such as going to school, which can contribute to improving mood, as contact with peers and adults who are not their mothers or fathers, Going out and playing, it will allow them to stop feeling isolated and will be able to properly develop their independence and socialization.

But where emotional well-being And the mental health of the smallest house? Of course within the family core. All the ways in which the family has dealt with the complex situation of the epidemic has served as a model for young people and children in many things, from adapting to changes such as confinement, changing schedules and routines; Or having to create new habits in daily life to play, eat, take distance classes, even socialize and see friends online or in person, but in open spaces and find activities that limit physical contact.

As adults, it is essential to keep in mind the importance of being in the best emotional circumstances possible for this purpose Back to classThey will be adults, family and friends, the support and pillar of strength that children can rely on to continue their studies, in their daily tasks and responsibilities.

Are you ready to be guidance and support? It is time not only to reinforce all measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, but to adopt skills that help put the first importance of emotional well-being And mental health in the family in this Back to class. Regardless of whether the family has decided to return children and young people to the classroom or stay at home to take distance lessons, the most important thing should be attention to physical health and care emotional well-being; As well as supporting the continuity of the study to avoid dropping out of school and other psychological problems resulting from the impossibility of continuing the academic and human preparation.

“For this reason, it is important to ask ourselves what do we do before making this complex decision? What do we all want for the little ones in the family? What are the benefits and risks to family health?” Back to class at this time? Regarding the opinions, differences, arguments and reasons why each family and even that each family member should make the decision to send children to school or continue to study remotely, they are valid and respected. “Maybe it will be one of those decisions that each family will have to make according to their circumstances and their overall reality,” said Shanti Lagoons, a Thanatology program collaborator at Grupo Gayoso.

To support emotionally during this Back to class, Gayoso invites the general public to participate in a webinar entitled “Family Care emotional well-being during the Back to class“This will take place on September 2 at 7:00 PM. This session will aim to provide a space for accompaniment, guidance and understanding to reflect on the importance of enhancing our resilience and courage in every action we take to continue moving forward according to circumstances and reality.

To access this content on the Vida y Bienestar platform, we invite you to visit www.gayosso.com. To catch up on the free and completely open broadcast submissions on Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., visit the Gayosso Facebook page, and materials are also available on YouTube and Spotify.

Grupo Gayosso is a Mexican company that has distinguished itself for setting a direction for its innovation since its inception in 1875, creating products and services that enhance the country’s funeral sector.