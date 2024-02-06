The Argentine government interferes in state media for a year – DW – 06/02/2024

The government of the extreme liberal president Javier Miley It will intervene for a year in all government media within its policy of “reorganization of public companies”. ArgentinaThis was confirmed by the decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday (05/02/2024).

The Télam news agency, the Educ.ar portal, the national radio, public television and the fragmented public content signals (Encuentro, Paka Paka, Depor TV, ACUA Mayor and ACUA Federal) constitute the list of media intervened for a period of one year, with an option for extension by Decree No. 117/2024.

It also includes the management of the audiovisual production pole and the Argentine Bank of International Audiovisual Contents Group (BACOA).

Media “reframe” plan

The intervention's mission will be to “develop a reformulation, modification, and business plan for companies,” which will include reviewing fund management, amending the contracting system, and appointing or suspending officials.

Moreover, among the auditors’ goals is “improving administrative management with the aim of making these companies sustainable,” all within the stated search for “greater efficiency in public sector performance.”

As presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni explained on Friday, it is yet to be determined whether or not the government will move forward with the privatization of the media. He said, “We do not know, it has not been determined (…) The president will determine the scope of this reorganization process, which will take a long time.”

Regarding the employees who work in these companies, Adorny stressed that “all those who work in good faith and add value have nothing to worry about.”

Fatbrin: The decree “violates the law”

The Argentine Federation of Press Workers (Fatpren) warned that the intervention is a “violation of current legislation” and bypasses Congress, as “some of the intervening companies have directors voted by different parliamentary representatives, who will take their turn.” “

The group stressed, in a statement published on social media, that “the executive authority’s intention to privatize public media outlets to do business with them, perhaps in the field of real estate, is functional for the private communication sectors.”

Fatbrin states that she has appealed Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 70/2023, issued by the President on December 20, as unconstitutional.

In its appeal to the court, the group pointed out “the absolute incompatibility of the unity of national unity with the state’s obligations in matters of supporting and protecting the social role of public media, which guarantees a plurality of voices.”

p(efe, afp, ambito)