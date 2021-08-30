The Caribbean will receive the most royalties for science and innovation projects

The departments of Atlantico, Bolivar, La Guajira, Magdalena, Sucre and San Andrés y Providencia, all of which belong to the Colombian Caribbean, will focus most of the property resources for the $324,000 million announced by the government for science, technology and innovation.

In total, 20 projects in this region will be funded with $95,794 million, and will seek to create 1,645 direct and indirect jobs.

“This allocation of resources from royalties and their budget counterparts to various actors in the system, to promote science, technology and innovation projects, is a great achievement, as it will allow to support economic revitalization in the regions of the country,” he said. Deputy Minister of Talent and Social Acquisition of Knowledge, Anna Maria Algor, from Ministry of Science.

After the Caribbean, the region that will benefit the most will be the Pacific region with $58,196 million, the Middle East region with $50,731 million, and Cafetero Igea and the Antioquia region with resources of $50.731 million.

“Through public invitations, regional entities present their projects that should aim to meet the needs and challenges of the region in the areas of science, technology and innovation,” Al-Jour said.