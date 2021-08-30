The Bogotá Planetarium has been updated to unite culture, science, art – science – life

With a high quality interstellar show with a musical adaptation of David Bowie background, with leading laser technology projected across Latin America, and Bogota Planetarium A new stage has begun in which it seeks to allow the audience to experience immersion in it Arts, science and technology.

New Planetarium Outfits Include A Griffyn 4K32-RGB Laser Projection System, which sets the stage as one of the latest Latin america The latest technology.

(May interest you: The James Webb Space Telescope has completed its tests)

Initially, the Mayor of Bogotá chose “Interstellar Traveler, Show by David Bowie” in which he also presented the Fundación Orquesta Sinfonic de Bogotá, whose musicians wore costumes reminiscent of the crews of interplanetary ships.

There Bowie’s subversive music was shown in the dome where they also performed Planets, stars and astronauts, all amidst thousands of colors that make the display more realistic.

(Also: What are “Einstein rings” and why are they a strange phenomenon)

In “Interstellar Traveler, The David Bowie Show” also presented Fundación Orquesta Sinfonic de Bogotá.

“The planetarium is a place where citizens meet, not only science, but also arts, culture, and creativity,” Catalina, director of the Provincial Institute of Arts (Idartes), told EFE Valencia.

Regardless of culture, Valencia highlights that the new projection system has a high efficiency index compared to electricity consumption. In addition, the projectors are equipped with laser technology, which has lower electricity consumption compared to traditional xenon gas lamps.

A friend of the environment

Deputy Director of Supplying for adminsCarlos Mauricio Galeano emphasized that the new equipment, in addition to allowing for better colors and new immersive experiences, is “more environmentally friendly”.

With all of this, it would be “reducing the carbon footprint because projectors rely on laser technology that makes the lamps last longer and in about 10 or 15 years, when they lose their useful life, they won’t pollute as deeply as they once did. The technologies do. Halogen-based” .

(Also: A large asteroid could collide with Earth starting in the year 2135)

Musically, he noted, Bowie, who was born in London in 1947 and died in New York in 2016, “written music for the stars, planets, and the space race.”

As of September 4, the artists who will dominate with their music on the planetarium are Gustavo Cerati, Daft Punk, Queen, Coldplay, Metallica and the incomparable Michael Jackson. None of them need an introduction.

The new equipment, in addition to allowing for better colors, and new immersive experiences, is also more environmentally friendly.

to see and hear

On December 22, 1969, then-Colombian President Carlos Leras Restrepo inaugurated the Bogotá Planetarium, but under the direction of Virgilio Barco Vargas (1986-1990) the scene shifted and began to become a fascinating cultural center of the city.

The space raceHe, who brought about changes in humanity, sparked interest in astronomy, science, and exploration of the universe, leading to the construction of large planetariums, a tool invented in Germany, but rediscovered in that decade as a form of pleasing an eager public. scientific knowledge.

From above, the iconic theater is shaped like a snail and among the many anecdotes a part of its equipment was made possible by an alliance made by the mayor of Bogota with the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia.

This is how the projection system, screen and equipment – which will enter retirement – arrived from Jena, in the then GDR, which at the time was the best equipment offering planetariums.

(We recommend: NASA will explore Trojan asteroids and send a time capsule)

With the new equipment that will be projected onto the 23-meter-diameter dome, audiences will be able to enjoy films such as “The Birth of Planet Earth”, produced by Spitz Creative Media, and “Revealing the Invisible Universe”, from the European Southern Observatory (THAT). .

“They are Voldom projections,” explains Galliano, who recalls that this is an immersive viewing format based on 360-degree panoramic films. After renovations, the planetarium now has it too Space Museum 650 square meters, five exhibition rooms and interactive spaces.

Likewise, it contains a library specializing in astronomy and space science, a children’s room designed to offer specialized content for children and a balcony from which part of the city center can be seen.

EFE

More science news

Why do books smell so good? Science has the answer

Discover the four-legged whale in Egypt