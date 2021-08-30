Is decolonial research a scientific matter?

TRIBUNE – In plain language, sociologist Philip Durban explains the many flaws in the “decolonial” style of scientific research that was born in the United States, and which developed in France.

The status of the so-called colonial movement within universities is the subject of intense debate: does this approach come from science, or rather from a hard-line approach decorated with tinsel of science? The social reality on which this current focuses is not in question. It is true that in Western countries, members of certain social groups from non-European countries enjoy a statistically less favorable fate than the majority of the population. The obstacle is different.

These works implement an intellectual approach that is not a science method. They define the field of application of the theories they use according to strict ideological criteria. In addition, his proponents refuse to subject what they present as a result of their investigations to a strict confrontation with the facts, since these can question their convictions.

