The company’s welfare as a differential value:

31/8/2021 Are you aware of the factors that determine the well-being of employees in organizations?

Is it possible for you to improve habits and modify workflow through systemic emotional intelligence to achieve a higher level of company well-being?

Can we improve productivity and improve the work environment with new methods applied in the field of CSR?

Corporate welfare assumes a strategic vision that focuses on the efficiency of systemic intelligence, i.e., It depends not only on the individual, but also on the teams as a whole Together with interrelationships, that is, with a transverse effect with the participation of all.

The Who is the select a healthy workplace How do One in which workers and managers collaborate to achieve continuous improvement, both from the point of view of health and productivity. Luxury and results are two sides of the same coin. Its benefits translate in terms of overall health, productivity, corporate image and talent retention.

Therefore, it implies a paradigm shift in organizations, which leads to a change in culture in team management, thus taking on a key strategic value.

What can training contribute to the well-being of the company?

Companies operate in complex and uncertain environments, but they can gain the resources and capabilities to achieve the goals they set. Under this principle, training can play an important role in supporting the process of creating a systematic vision, and implementing sustainable programs that facilitate commitment and change in order to empower both employees and management.

CORAOPS, in this regard, works with CORAOPS Systematic Welfare Model (MSBC), an iterative business model, adapting to the needs of each organization, and its different application areas (physical, work, emotional), matching the short, medium and long-term needs of the organization, improving talent retention, increasing productivity and a sense of pride and belonging, to name but a few three examples possible.

To facilitate your professional development wellness coachCORAOPS brings you the course Specializing in Intelligence and Emotional Wellbeing (CIBE). It is a program that allows the coach to develop his or her own skills to accompany the processes of implementing a culture of well-being in organizations, and to promote the development of individual and systemic well-being of teams. Accompanying change from a leadership position, learning a sense of interdependence and collective intelligence, as a way to enrich the individual experience.

It arises in response to the most relevant needs of recent years, especially as a result of the epidemic and its consequences in organizational transformation, such as:

The impact of remote work and the digital transformation of companies,

limitations in personal relationships,

Demand for new forms of corporate identity and relationship

emotional disorganization, with increased stress levels,

Difficulty managing change and flexibility

The growing need to establish self-care

It is a practical course, in an online format with live classes, and lasts 40 hours. It is aimed at professionals working to ensure well-being and the work environment in the company, at retaining talent and professional coaches who want to focus their careers on well-being and emotional intelligence, as well as anyone interested in carrying out a process of self-knowledge, developing strategies that allow them to focus on greater personal and practical well-being.

The program is a Mentorship Certificate in Intelligence and Emotional Well-being, issued by the Complutense University of Madrid and will start October 25 2021. The registration period is already open. Check terms and dates at [email protected].