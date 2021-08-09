The massive COVID-19 detection process in Wuhan has ended after dozens of new cases emerged

Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from workers for nucleic acid testing at a Foxconn plant, after new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, (China Daily via Reuters)

The authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan (center) announced on Sunday that they had completed the massive detection process for COVID-19.After multiple cases emerged more than a year after the virus was first detected in this city.

the Testing more than 11 million people since Tuesday has given “essentially complete coverage” of the entire city Except for children under six and students on vacation, a senior official in Wuhan, Li Tao, said at a press conference, according to the official China News Agency. Xinhua.

Saturday, The city recorded 37 local infections with the Covid-19 virus and counted 41 asymptomatic carriers He said the virus is in the last round of testing Xinhua.

Local authorities It was announced last week that they had Seven cases of local transmission were detected among migrant workers in Wuhan. Those infections ended a year without local infections, after the initial viral outbreak that forced an unprecedented lockdown in the city in early 2020.

According to the authorities, In this massive campaign, more than 28,000 health workers were deployed in about 2,800 points.

A health worker performs a test in Wuhan (Reuters/Stringer)

China reduced national cases to almost zero after the coronavirus first appeared in the city in late 2019, allowing the economy to recover and life to return to normal to a large extent.

But The new outbreak has put this record in jeopardy, as a fast-spreading delta variant has reached dozens of cities after infections among airport cleaners in Nanjing. They launched a series of cases reported across the country.

Since then, China has restricted residents of entire cities to their homes, cut off local transportation, and carried out extensive testing It is battling the outbreak, the largest in months.

People queued up for a test in Wuhan. (Reuters)

Beijing also tightened restrictions on overseas travel to its citizens as part of efforts to contain the increase in cases.

Immigration Authority in China announced on Wednesday that it will stop issuing ordinary passports and other documents needed to leave the country. In “non-essential and non-emergency” cases.

who – which This still does not mean a blanket travel ban for the Chinese public.

(With information from AFP)

