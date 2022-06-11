The North American Leaders Summit will be held in Mexico this month – El Financiero

It will be in December when Mexico government Receive To President Joe Biden s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Last Friday, the State Department reported on the new summit of North American leaders.

The agreement was reached during the meeting between Melanie JolieMinister of Global Affairs for Canada; Anthony BlinkenThe United States Secretary of State and Marcelo EbrardMinister of Foreign Affairs.

“We look forward to further collaboration in the coming years,” the USMCA’s foreign policy makers said in a joint statement.

The officials condemned the continued unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, and stressed “the urgent need to allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid for civilians in need.”

“Our coordinated responses to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, including calls for a diplomatic path forward, demonstrate the importance of North American solidarity,” he added.

Mexico, the United States and Canada issued a new invitation to Russia for its forces to leave Ukrainian territory and make way for negotiations along the path of “dialogue and diplomacy”.

North American Leaders Summit In 2021This is after his absence during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The previous tripartite meeting was held in Washington, DC, last November.

On that occasion, Secretary of State Ebrard confirmed that Biden and Trudeau recognized Lopez Obrador’s efforts to combat corruption in our country.

He added that the new edition of the North American Leaders Summit represented the re-establishment of an “idea, a shared vision in economic terms, of technological operations, to work in common agreement.”

At that summit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the eleventh session of the tripartite meeting will be held in Mexico City.